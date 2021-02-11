Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter posted a heartfelt tribute to her late husband Robert A. Altman a week after his death. He passed away at the age of 73. The two of them tied the knot in 1984 and bore two children Jessica and James after their marriage.

Way before Gal Gadot, it was Lynda Carter who performed as Wonder Woman on screen. The actress shared the news on Instagram and talked about her days with Robert.

"One week ago, my beloved husband Robert A. Altman passed away. Robert is the love of my life and he always will be. Our 37 years of marriage were an extraordinary gift. We shared the passion I hope everyone is lucky enough to experience in their lifetime. We protected each other and were each other's champions always. We have always been grateful for the two beautiful lives we created together: our children, Jessica and James. They are the lights of my life, and were the greatest joy of Robert's. I see so much of Robert in them, and I know he lives on through them. To all the fans who have shared their condolences: Jessica, James, and I want to say thank you. We especially love hearing about the times you met Robert at concerts or through his work in the gaming world. He loved meeting you and hearing your stories," she wrote on Instagram.

Here's what she said about her husband

"To Robert: You are the most honourable person that I have ever had the privilege to know. And I got to be your wife and the mother of your children. Thank you for giving me all the love in my life. Nothing could prepare our family for this moment, but we will do our best to follow our dreams and honor the legacy you've left behind. I will love you always and forever. The former Miss World USA touched on the "greatest joy of Robert's [life]," which was their children. "I see so much of Robert in them, and I know he lives on through them."

Lynda Carter made a special appearance in the post-credit sequence of Wonder Woman 1984. She had also been one of the personalities from Hollywood who heavily celebrated the appointment of Kamala Harris as the Vice President of The US.