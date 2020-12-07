A doctor from Oregon has been suspended for making anti-mask comments while he was talking at a pro-Trump rally. During the rally, Dr. Steven LaTulippe claimed that he does not wear a mask at his clinic in Dallas, Oregon.

A threat to patient safety

During his November rally, LaTulippe also urged people not to wear masks. The comments from LaTulippe came at a time when the state has ordered every health worker to use masks during their working hours.

The medical board in the state voted unanimously to suspend the license of Dr LaTulippe, and they made it clear that the comment made by the healthcare practitioner had sent a wrong message to the general public.

America chocks due to coronavirus

Even after implementing new lockdown measures, the coronavirus cases in the United States has been drastically increasing post the 2020 presidential election. According to the latest updates, more than one million coronavirus positive cases were reported in the US in the last five days.

As coronavirus positive cases started rising drastically in the United States, health experts strongly believe that it could negatively impact the treatment offered in hospitals that are already at the brink.

The latest statistics reveal that December has brought the highest hospitalization numbers in the United States, ever since the first coronavirus positive case was reported in the country. After the first case was reported on January 20, it took almost 100 days to reach the one million mark of positive cases. However, in December, it took just five days to reach one million patients, an alarming figure which indicates that the virus is spreading like wildfire in the US.

According to the latest figures, there are more than 15 million COVID-19 positive cases in the United States, and the death toll has crossed 2,88,906. Experts believe that the number of daily coronavirus deaths could be doubled in the coming weeks if the graph progresses like this.