Notwithstanding claims of the opposition parties to give a united fight to the ruling BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections, infighting among different constituents of the newly floated Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has started in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Amid simmering discontent among opposition parties, the "provocative" statement of the youth wing president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wahid Parra has triggered a fresh war of words between two partners of the INDIA in J&K.

Although senior leaders of both parties have maintained a guarded silence over ongoing verbal duals between their two leaders, this incident has further deepened the differences between PDP and the National Conference ahead of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), Panchayats and Parliament elections in J&K.

Parra accuses NC of rigging 1987 assembly polls

Amid efforts of the opposition to bring two mainstream political parties of J&K on the same platform to give a united fight to the BJP, Wahid Parra, youth wing president of the PDP attacked the National Conference on various issues.

Addressing a function on the 24th foundation day of the PDP at Srinagar, Wahid Parra in the presence of all senior party leaders lambasted the National Conference for rigging the 987 assembly elections to capture power by shamelessly bulldozing democratic institutions.

By raking up the issue of the 1987 rigged assembly elections, Parra has not only taken a direct confrontation with the National Conference but also indirectly attacked Congress on the same issue.

The National Conference and Congress had contested the 1987 assembly in a coalition in J&K. It is alleged that the 1987 assembly elections were brazenly rigged by both parties with the help of forces.

Making a veiled attack on National Conference, Parra further alleged that those responsible for manipulating previous elections are demanding polls in J&K and also trying to be in the good book of New Delhi.

Parra also accused the National Conference of creating Ikhwan and the Special Operation Group (SoG) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Recalling NC's alliance with BJP during the government of Atal Behari Vajpayee when Omar Abdullah was a minister in the government, Parra said that some focused on personal gains like perks, privileges, or forming alliances with the BJP.

NC's spokesperson reacts against Parra's statement.

Reacting strongly against Parra's statement, the spokesperson of the National Conference Imran Nabi Dar charged him (Parra) of creating confusion.

"It seems Waheed Para's intention was to sow confusion among the opposition ranks. If you feel suffocated within the alliance, simply walk away instead of resorting to fake narratives to justify your actions. While we are aware of your historical blunders, our priority was Unity", Dar tweeted.

Earlier Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi hinted that NC will contest elections on its own in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am hopeful that our leadership will take a decision on contesting the coming Lok Sabha elections alone in Jammu and Kashmir", Hasnain Masoodi told media persons at Anantnag last week while responding to a query regarding the party's candidate on this prestigious seat.