The developments in Maharashtra have sparked enthusiasm among BJP allies in Uttar Pradesh, leading to predictions of potential divisions within the opposition parties and their alliances.

Sanjay Nishad, the head of the Nishad Party and a minister in Uttar Pradesh, stated that the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) would soon join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Nishad mentioned that the NDA is set to expand, with BJP leaders currently in contact with RLD Chief , who will make a decision soon.

Earlier, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, during his visit to Lucknow, made a similar claim regarding the RLD.

However, and confirmed his attendance at the upcoming joint meeting of opposition parties scheduled in Karnataka.

In response to questions regarding his alleged proximity to the BJP, Jayant stated that the statements made by Sanjay Nishad or Om Prakash Rajbhar hold no significance.

Regarding the resemblance between Uttar Pradesh's political situation and that of Maharashtra, Chaudhary stated that this is not the first time such divisions have occurred. However, he believes that ultimately, the people will have the final say.

Om Prakash Rajbhar, the leader of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), claimed a potential split within the SP. Rajbhar mentioned that some SP legislators are discontent with their leader and a revolt may be brewing. He added that there could soon be a situation similar to Maharashtra in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Narendra Kashyap also stated that a few legislators from opposition parties would soon join the BJP.

However, SP President Akhilesh Yadav dismissed all these claims and stated that Rajbhar is free to take with him any legislators who are in contact with him. Yadav expressed confidence that the entire opposition would provide a tough fight to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

SP leaders also remarked that Rajbhar has no authority to comment on such matters and accused him of seeking publicity.

(With inputs from IANS)