If you've been keeping a track of the smartphones launched in 2020, it must have been exciting and exhausting. We have already seen several smartphones take the market by storm, either by bringing some interesting features we haven't seen or by appealing to the masses with fiercely competitive specs. Now, another player has joined the race, adding to the consumers' choices.

Oppo launched the Reno 3 Pro smartphone in India on Monday. The smartphone is packed with features, plenty of cameras, and everything you'd want in a mid-range phone. We got our hands on the phone hours before the launch and managed to spend some time with it and here's what we think of it.

Design

Oppo Reno 3 Pro is one of the better-looking phones out there. But it's feel-factor is what really impressed us. To begin with, Oppo has gone with a polycarbonate back, sleek body, edge-to-edge display with a dual selfie camera - but not inside a notch or hiding inside a pop-up module. Oppo Reno 3 Pro packs a punch-hole selfie camera. The primary camera consists of four sensors - all arranged in a single vertical module.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro packs a USB Type-C port at the bottom alongside speaker grille and there's also a 3.5mm headphone jack. Now, for the feel-factor of the device, the device is extremely light, major credit of that goes to the polycarbonate back. Moreover, the weight distribution is just right and the tall aspect ratio of the phone makes it easy to handle with a single hand.

We got the Midnight Black variant, which is kind of a fingerprint magnet, but there's also a lovely gradient option if you like that sort of hues.

Display

Oppo Reno 3 Pro's display measures 6.4-inch diagonally and it gets as bright as you need it to be. Using the adaptive brightness is helpful, but if you want those colours to really come to life, just slide up the brightness to maximum. The display has good viewing angles, the colours appear naturally on wallpapers and videos. The punch-hole cameras on the top right corner are not intrusive at all and blend in perfectly.

Cameras

Oppo is betting on both its cameras, front and rear. We had the chance to test the cameras briefly and our early impressions are that the Reno 3 Pro is consistent with its tagline. The selfies have really been improved in indoor lights. The primary cameras work well in all lighting conditions. The ultra night mode is powerful to brighten up images, but it doesn't come quite naturally. The night mode certainly comes in handy when you want to click a selfie or snap a quick photo in really dark places. It's better to have an option than to not have one at all.

In well-lit areas, the cameras perform as expected from a 64MP quad-camera setup. The colours are naturally popping out, the dynamic range is better in well-lit areas and there's good sharpness and contrast. Check out some of the samples clicked from the Reno 3 Pro:

Early verdict

Oppo Reno 3 Pro's feel-factor is really worth considering. It's light, handy, and looks quite premium. Oppo's popularity in India is surely going to get a lot of attention to this new smartphone and it goes beyond the looks. The cameras are really improved and at par with rivals in the market. We would be testing the battery and performance of the phone in the days going forward, but the 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charger in the box and 4,025mAh battery is quite a USP for the phone.