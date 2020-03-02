Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched in India on Monday, bringing to consumers yet another mid-range smartphone with attractive features. The latest smartphone in the company's premium Reno-series brings an upgraded camera, a comfortable design, 30W fast charging support and much more.

Oppo announced the Reno 3 Pro's price in India, charging Rs 29,990 for 8GB+128GB model and Rs 32,990 for the 8GB+256GB configuration. The smartphone goes on pre-orders from March 2, which brings attractive bundle offers to consumers, and the first sale is scheduled for March 6, across all Oppo stores and through offline and online retailers.

Meet Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Oppo Reno 3 Pro is an ultra-sleek smartphone with a compelling design. It features a polycarbonate back with three colour options - Aurora Blue, Midnight Black and White. The smartphone packs a 6.4-inch display with dual punch-hole cameras, which is one of the main highlights of the phone.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro's cameras grab keen attention. On the back, there are four sensors - a 64MP primary lens, a 13MP telephoto sensor, a 2MP mono lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. Together the phone offers various modes to shoot in, including wide-angle, portrait, up to 20x digital zoom and 5x hybrid zoom and more. Oppo also boasted the phone's capability to shoot stable videos with Ultra Steady Video 2.0 mode, and there are some interesting features like video bokeh, which is a native Reno-feature.

Moving on, the Reno 3 Pro is the world's first smartphone to come with MediaTek Hello P95 processor, a 4,025mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support, and multi-cooling system to keep the temperatures in check. Oppo Reno 3 Pro comes with Dolby Atmos speakers and Hyper Boost feature for gaming.

Oppo truly-wireless earbuds

At the event, Oppo also launched two new truly-wireless earbuds with compelling design. The new earbuds, Enco Free and Enco E31 offer users AirPods-like design with a touch of Oppo's uniqueness. The earphones come with AI Uplink noise canceling during calls, which is a thoughtful integration. The Enco W31 is designed to be more durable with stronger water and dust resistance and extra-secure in-ear design.

Oppo Enco Free is priced at Rs 4,499 and the Enco W31 cost Rs 7,990.

In addition, Oppo also confirmed that its much-awaited smartwatch, the Oppo Watch, will be launched sometime this year.