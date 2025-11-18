OPPO India on Tuesday announced the launch of its flagship Find X9 Series, introducing the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro for the Indian market. The lineup brings updated imaging hardware co-engineered with Hasselblad, a new 3nm chipset from MediaTek, larger batteries, and OPPO's latest ColorOS 16.

The launch comes at a time when OPPO has reported strong momentum in India's premium smartphone segment. According to IDC's Q3 2025 Mobile Phone Tracker, the company climbed to the No. 2 position with 13.9% market share.

Pricing and availability

The Find X9 Pro will be available in a single 16GB + 512GB configuration priced at Rs 1,09,999. The Find X9 comes in:

12GB + 256GB: Rs 74,999

16GB + 512GB: Rs 84,999

Sales begin November 21, 2025.

The Find X9 Pro will be sold through the OPPO e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retail partners, while the Find X9 will be available via the OPPO e-store, Flipkart, and select retail outlets.

OPPO also introduced the Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit priced at Rs 29,999, and new TWS earbuds Enco Buds3 Pro+, priced at Rs 2,099 (Rs 1,899 under the launch offer from Nov 21–30).

Design and display

Both models feature flat-edged frames, matte finishes, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The Find X9 Pro measures 8.25 mm thick and weighs 224g, while the Find X9 is slimmer at 7.99 mm and weighs 203 grams. Both devices also carry IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Find X9 Pro uses a 6.78-inch AMOLED Infinite View Display, while the Find X9 has a 6.59-inch AMOLED panel. Both support a 120 Hz refresh rate, 3600-nit peak brightness, 1-nit minimum brightness, and 2160Hz PWM dimming. OPPO's "Splash Touch" technology enables usability in wet conditions.

Performance and hardware

In terms of performance, the Find X9 Series is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, built on TSMC's 3nm fabrication process. The chipset features an all-big-core CPU design, Arm G1-Ultra GPU, and MediaTek's NPU 990.

Thermal management is supported by vapor chamber cooling and OPPO's new Trinity Engine, which includes chip-level frame syncing, power prediction, and reduced sensor load during video recording.

Cameras

The Find X9 Pro includes a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main camera with OIS, a 200MP ISOCELL HP5 Hasselblad telephoto with 3x optical zoom and 10cm close focus, and a 50MP ultra-wide 5K JN5 sensor. It supports 13.2x lossless zoom and 120x digital zoom through OPPO's computational photography algorithms.

The Find X9 features a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide JN5, and a 50MP LYT600 telephoto lens. Both models also include Hasselblad-tuned colour science and True Colour Camera processing.

For video, both devices can record in 4K 120fps Dolby Vision, with seamless switching between lenses. The front cameras support 4K 60fps recording. A redesigned Pro Video Mode adds LOG formats at multiple frame rates with ACES colour management for professional workflows.

Battery and charging

The Find X9 Pro carries a 7500mAh battery, while the Find X9 includes a 7025mAh unit. Both are based on OPPO's third-generation silicon-carbon chemistry, claimed to retain more than 80% health after five years.

Both phones support 80W SUPERVOOC wired, 50W AIRVOOC wireless and10W reverse wireless charging technologies.

Software and AI features

The Find X9 Series runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, offering five years of OS updates and six years of security updates. New UI features include Flux Home Screen layout options and expanded cross-device functionality through O+ Connect.

AI features include AI Portrait Glow, AI Mind Space, AI Writer, and AI Recorder with automatic summarisation. Deep Google Gemini integration enables natural-language control of system apps. AI private computing uses Google Cloud's confidential computing layer to process sensitive data in encrypted form.

Enco Buds3 Pro+

Alongside the smartphones, OPPO launched the Enco Buds3 Pro+, featuring 32dB noise cancellation, Enco Master EQ, Bluetooth 5.4, IP55 dust/water resistance, and up to 43 hours of playback.