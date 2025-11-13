OnePlus 14 is a natural omission — after all, the number 4 is considered unlucky in Chinese tradition. Some may call it superstition, but the move seems to have worked in OnePlus' favour. The new OnePlus 15, the company's latest flagship, carries forward the brand's legacy with some serious upgrades that impress right out of the box. We've been using the OnePlus 15 as our primary device for a few days now, putting it through its paces to see what it truly offers.

OnePlus 15: Key specs

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K 165Hz CPU: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (Supercharged by OnePlus) RAM: 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X Ultra/Ultra+ Storage: 256GB/512GB/ UFS 4.1 Camera: 50MP Main, 50MP Telephoto, 50MP Ultrawide + 32MP front-facing shooter OS: OxygenOS 16 (Android 16) Battery: 7,300mAh with 120W SUPERVOOC, 50W AIRVOOC IP Rating: IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K Weight: 215gms Add-ons: WiFi 7, 3-mic noise cancellation, OnePlus AI, HDR10+ Colours: Infinite Black, Sand Storm, Ultra Violet Price: Rs 72,999 / Rs 79,999

Note: OnePlus sent us the Infinite Black version with 12GB+512GB configuration, running OxygenOS out of the box, solely for review purposes.

Design

OnePlus kind of managed to woo fans year after year with smartphone designs. I mean, it's not just the flagships; even the Nord models have managed to impress through thoughtful evolution. But this year's flagship underwent some major visual overhauls, but it's not just a cosmetic makeover.

OnePlus 15 comes in three colours, but the Sand Storm edition gets a special treatment of micro-arc oxidation for the frame and fiberglass back panel. This treatment reduces thickness by 0.1 mm and sheds 4 grams. That is natural because the other two colors come with an AG glass back and an aluminum frame. That minute difference in weight and width is barely noticeable, but the difference in material will definitely give a better feel factor. But if you're going by the looks, the Infinite Black looks stunning with its deep black finish. The photos don't do it justice, but its deep contrast on the black looks more like AMOLED than LCD.

Now coming to the biggest change, the camera module has been redesigned, ditching the circular module for a square with rounded corners. This is much in line with the phone's corners, which are rounded in the same way, creating a perfect symmetry. Even within the camera module, the sensors are arranged in such a way that they look organized. While other essentials, including the physical buttons, Type-C port, SIM card tray, and speakers, are positioned strategically, the bezels deserve a special mention for being barely there.

1 / 3





Display

OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch 1.5K 165Hz, up from the industry standard 120Hz refresh rate for an even smoother experience. Is it evident? Not always, but it surely makes a difference while doom-scrolling social media or playing compatible games. But what's impressive is the 1.15 mm bezel evenly bordering the display, creating a perfect symmetry.

For most users, more than gaming, it is getting by the day and watching videos on the phone. For this, OnePlus 15 is perfect. The colors are vibrant and rich. With deep blacks and vibrant hues, the display is ideal for streaming your favorite HDR content and even watching Reels. The display can also get really bright on a sunny day, going as high as 1800 nits, but with 1-nit dimness, it can be perfect for using the phone in a dark room without straining the eyes. But the display resolution has been dropped from last year to accomodate a higher refresh rate, and the reason is that it is impossible to make QHD+ with 165Hz at this stage of technology. On paper, it may look like a compromise, but using the phone barely tells the difference.

But for the gamers out there, I played Real Racing 3 on the phone, and it seemed to handle it like a pro. Even BGMI or PUBG players will get the maximum advantage and an unparalleled experience. Performance is, after all, OnePlus' core strength, and the upgraded display does more justice to it.

Camera

Now, things are looking interesting here. There's a triple-camera rear setup, featuring 50MP sensors. The main one is a celebrated 50MP IMX906 sensor, which does most of the heavy lifting. Then there's the 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom and 7x "optical-quality" zoom. This combination is ideal to capture most scenarios, from landscapes to portraits and close-ups. But then OnePlus added something called as DetailMax Engine, which is basically computational algorithms enhancing the final output of the camera.

Coming to the results of some of the shots we've taken using the OnePlus 15, it becomes clear that there's some notable improvement, especially in low light. The dark areas are on the higher side of the black shade for a contrast-rich output, and the lights do not scatter. The dynamic range is well retained in every shot, and the subjects deliver true-to-life colors.

In daylight, the main sensor truly shines, capturing detailed shots with natural hues and wide dynamic range. The colors, despite the computational work at play, don't get unnatural, which is great. This helped a lot in portraits, which managed to come out really crisp. The soft bokeh is natural and outlines perfectly, down to every strand of hair. The 3.5x in portrait mode captures portraits of humans and animals with good precision and detailing, adding a new perspective to your shots.

But what's interesting here is OnePlus is taking full advantage of the IP certifications it gained for this phone (IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K) to add a new Underwater Mode to capture those reefs during your next Thailand visit. This mode disables the display functions and lets you use the volume keys to capture, and then there's a water ejection system in place to clear any water residue. This shows OnePlus wants to cover every spectrum of camera usability that a user can imagine.

On the front, OnePlus 15 has a 32MP IMX709 sensor, which captures bright and natural selfies, something I've longed for. The autofocus is on point, and the wide-angle view is not just a playful addition but a sensible one. The colours are slightly on the vibrant side, but captures good amount of details on the skin.

Here are some shots taken on the OnePlus 15 (see watermarks for details):

1 / 14



























And the embedded post below shows the zooming capabilities of the OnePlus 15: