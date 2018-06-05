Oppo hasn't been making the headlines as prominently as it usually would, but it could be the silence before the storm. After surprising everyone with a teaser, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that it is reviving the "Find" series this month with an important and head-turning launch of the Find X smartphone.

Oppo says the "new futuristic flagship smartphone" will be launched globally at an event at the famous Louvre Museum in Paris. Oppo continues the mystery around the Find X's specifications, but it won't stay that way for long as the new flagship smartphone will be unveiled on June 19.

Oppo finalised on the name of the Find X, where the letter "X" stands for "unknown, adventurous and extreme." The company is also hinting at top-of-the-line specifications, which is reason enough to be excited about this upcoming launch.

"As the premium series of OPPO's smartphones, the Find series has always been known for its excellent configuration, pioneering innovative technology, and artistic design, providing consumers with all-round flagship performance and refined aesthetics," the company said in a statement.

Even though the global launch is set to take place in Paris, the handset's availability can be expected in India soon. Oppo's official Twitter handle for India recently shared a 14-second teaser video for the Find X smartphone. More details on the India launch are expected in two weeks' time.

In terms of expectations of the Find X, rumours are suggesting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM, a 6.42-inch OLED 2K display and a 4,000mAh battery with SuperVOOC fast charging technology, which the company claims can fully charge the device in 15 minutes.

TheFind X is also expected to have a vertically-aligned dual camera setup at the back, a recently leaked render of the device suggested. In addition, the rear panel showed starry sky texture with a breathing light indicator at the bottom edge. While the front design is not visible in the leaked hands-on image, previously leaked images suggest full-screen display with a notch.

Other rumours suggest ground-breaking features, including 3D face scanning like the iPhone X and Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition, under-display fingerprint scanner and Oppo's proprietary 5X optical zoom technology. Stay tuned for more updates.