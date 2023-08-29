The foldable smartphone market space is getting exciting. Following Samsung's dominance, many OEMs are now entering the category, especially in India. Amid rumours of OnePlus launching a foldable smartphone soon, Oppo has fans excited about its first clamshell foldable smartphone with triple cameras, the Find N3 Flip, which was officially launched in China on Tuesday. Oppo has said that its Find N3 Flip will launch in global markets "soon".

"For Find N2 Flip, we created the best flip phone possible, and now Find N2 Flip is the number one foldable in China. We couldn't be more proud. For Find N3 Flip, we're bringing upgrades across the board – elevated styling, an improved cover screen experience, and a game-changing flip phone camera – simply put, expect the exquisite from Find N3 Flip," Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer at OPPO, said of the new foldable smartphone.

What's new in Oppo Find N3 Flip?

Building on the design ethos led by Find N2, the Find N3 has striking similarities with distinct upgrades. The most prominent change is the camera module, which now houses three sensors inside a circular island. It's hard to miss the Hasselblad branding, which means fans can expect that OnePlus 11-esque image quality.

Available in three colours, the Find N3 Flip impresses in Moonlight Muse, Mist Rose and Mirror Night. As for the specifications, here's what the phone offers:

Display: 6.80-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate Cover screen: 3.26-inch AMOLED cover display CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC RAM: 16GB RAM Storage: 512GB Cameras: 50MP Sony IMX890 + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 32MP telephoto sensor Front camera: 32MP Battery: 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging support Software: Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 Add-ons: Fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, a USB Type-C port, NFC and 5G.

With these features, the Find N3 Flip will make heads turn in the Indian market. But the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 gains an edge with its larger cover screen. It remains to be seen how Oppo positions its new flip phone in the Indian market.

For the sake of comparison, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 starts at Rs 99,999 (8GB/256GB) while the 512GB variant costs Rs 1.1 lakh. We don't know the pricing of Find N3 Flip in India, but the 12/256GB version is priced at CNY 6,799 while the 12/512GB model goes for CNY 7,599.

Here are the specs of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5:

Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz Flex display: 3.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED CPU: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy RAM: 8GB Storage: 256GB/ 512GB Camera: 12MP (f/1.8) +12MP (f/2.2) / 10MP f/2.2 front camera without AF Battery: 3,700mAh OS: Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.1 Weight: 187g Add-ons: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Stereo speaker, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1

What are you thoughts?