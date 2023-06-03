In the ongoing "Operation Trinetra" in the border district of Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir, security forces on Friday killed a terrorist in the forest area of Dassal Gujran. As the operation is going on, it is believed that some more terrorists are trapped in this dense forces belt which has already been cordoned off by the forces.

According to a Jammu-based defence spokesperson "In a joint operation by Indian Army in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police, the intelligence-based ambushes noticed a suspicious movement in the forest area of Dassal Gujran near Rajouri".

"On being challenged by our troops, they were fired upon which was retaliated by our troops. Sporadic firing continued in which one terrorist was killed", he said.

The body of the slain ultra has been retrieved from a gorge, where he had taken position during the exchange of fire. The terrorist is reportedly of Pakistani origin.

Third incident in three days in Jammu province

Today's encounter was the third such incident in Jammu province during the last three days. On Thursday morning the Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a suspected Pakistani intruder on the International Border (IB) in the Samba district of Jammu division.

On Wednesday, the Army and Jammu and Kashmir foiled an infiltration bid with the arrest of three terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

Terrorists, who were also in possession of a 10 kg powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED), were arrested after an exchange of fire near the LoC fence when they were attempting to sneak into this side. An Army personnel and one of the terrorists were injured in the exchange of firing.

"Operation Trinetra" was launched after May 5 terror attack.

After the May 5 terror attack in the Bhata Dhurina area of the Rajouri district, the Army launched "Operation Trinetra" to hunt down terrorists involved in this incident.

Additional columns of the Indian Army have been conducting relentless intelligence-based operations to flush out a group of terrorists active in this region. On May 6, one Pakistani terrorist was eliminated by the forces.