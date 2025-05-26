Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that Operation Sindoor showcased India's scientific prowess and credited its success to the country's indigenous defence capabilities and technological advancements.

"Operation Sindoor has demonstrated that our scientists, defence personnel, and jawans are second to none in the world. This victory is a tribute to their dedication. It is also a vindication of our steadfast commitment to self-reliance," the Lieutenant Governor said while flagging off the Physics Bharat Yatra from Udhampur.

"India's military strength is a testament to our scientists' determination to comprehensively enhance national security and place our economy on a growth trajectory. Our scientists are unwavering and committed to making historic strides in emerging areas of science and technology," he added.

The Lieutenant Governor praised the commendable initiative led by the Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) and the National Anveshika Network of India (NANI), under the leadership of eminent physicist Padma Shri Dr. H.C. Verma, aimed at fostering experiential science learning and igniting curiosity, creativity, and scientific temper among students.

"When science is deeply woven into the fabric of society, it not only fosters innovation but also significantly shapes a nation's future by improving the overall quality of life," he noted.

He further highlighted that, over the past decade, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's approach to Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) has undergone a transformative change.

"Our scientists understand that India cannot rely on others for its defence. We have developed our own indigenous capabilities, and our successful attack is a symbol of a resurgent India," he said.

He urged the teaching community and educational institutions to offer young researchers a broader canvas and higher goals for experimentation.

The Lieutenant Governor also called upon Indian scientists and engineers making valuable contributions abroad to consider returning home. He said the current environment in India is conducive to groundbreaking innovations, and their contributions could play a crucial role in strengthening the country's scientific and economic leadership.

"The confluence of Science, Spirituality, and Sanskar has powered India's global standing. We are strategically investing in scientific and technological advancements to make India a leading global scientific power. Our scientists, innovators, and researchers are committed to reclaiming our ancient glory and building a developed India by 2047. This is our national resolve," he added.

Padma Shri Dr. H.C. Verma shared the vision and objectives behind the Physics Bharat Yatra. He said the initiative aims to promote experiential and hands-on learning, and to encourage people—especially the youth—to integrate science into their everyday lives.

Pakistan put on notice

Earlier on Sunday, the Lieutenant Governor warned that Pakistan has been put on notice and that if it attempts any misadventure in the future, the Indian armed forces will ensure the destruction of the "terrorist state."

Assuring the public that there would be no distinction between terrorists and their supporters, Sinha said, "Their actions will be met with similar punishments."

Addressing a function organized by the All J&K Jat Sabha, he said, "Pakistan is on notice. If it resorts to any misadventure in the future, our armed forces will ensure the destruction of this terrorist state. I assure the people that there will be no discrimination between armed terrorists and their supporters and sympathisers. Their actions will be met with similar punishments."

He also appealed to the Jat community and all sections of society to strengthen their resolve and unite in the fight against divisive forces threatening peace and the social fabric of the country.