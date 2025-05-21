Operation Sindoor Outreach: First group of All Party Delegation leaves for five-nation tour

India on Wednesday rolled out its massive global campaign 'Operation Sindoor Outreach' to expose Pakistan's direct and indirect links to terrorism as the first group of an all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha left for a five-nation visit from New Delhi.

"Zero tolerance against terrorism! The first group of All Party Delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has departed for a 5-nation visit as part of India's diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor. The delegation will be visiting Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan and Singapore to affirm India's resolve on combating terrorism in all its forms," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Led by Jha, the delegation includes Former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, CPI-M MP John Brittas, BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee and Ambassador Mohan Kumar

They will arrive in Tokyo on Thursday, followed by trips to Korea (May 24), Singapore (May 27), Indonesia (May 28) and Malaysia (May 31).

As many as seven high-level delegations comprising 59 Members of Parliament, including former ministers, seasoned diplomats, and senior political leaders, are set to travel to 33 countries between May 21 and June 5 under the campaign.

The initiative, steered by the MEA, is a first-of-its-kind multi-party foreign engagement effort aimed at presenting a unified national front against terrorism and internationally isolating Pakistan for its continued sponsorship and sheltering of terror networks.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday held detailed briefings for three of the seven outgoing delegations. According to sources, Misri laid out India's position with clarity: "India has been facing cross-border terrorism for over four decades. We have adopted a new normal in countering such activities. There is no room for ambiguity or appeasement."

Referring to Pakistan's offer of a joint probe into the recent Pahalgam attack, Misri rejected the idea outright. "Asking Pakistan to co-investigate terror attacks on Indian soil is like asking the thief to investigate his own crimes."

Each delegation is equipped with classified dossiers and intelligence material, laying out Pakistan's military and ISI's role in fostering terrorism, including direct evidence from Operation Sindoor, which recently struck terror launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC).

The MPs, supported by senior Indian diplomats, will engage with foreign governments, parliamentarians, media, civil society, Indian diaspora, and international institutions, including the United Nations. They are expected to provide first-hand accounts and documented proof of Pakistan's terror infrastructure, including its involvement in supporting groups like LeT, JeM, and sheltering global terror fugitives.

The campaign spans strategic capitals — from Tokyo to Washington, Brussels to Jakarta — and is designed to convey a simple, urgent message: "Terrorism anywhere is a threat to peace everywhere, and India will not stand alone in this fight."

Operation Sindoor Outreach represents not only India's diplomatic resolve but a message to the world — that safe havens for terrorists must end, and those enabling them must be held accountable.

(With inputs from IANS)