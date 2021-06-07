In an attempt to bust the patrons of child pornography, the Kerala police is steadily continuing its mission named 'Operation P-Hunt' in the state. According to reports from local media outlets, investigation officers have charged cases against 25 people from the Kannur district. Police officers have also seized several mobile phones and laptops.

Operation P-Hunt progressing steadily

The latest raid happened on Sunday, and police have charged cases against people hailing from Thalipparamba, Dharmadom, Panoor, Pinarayi, and Valapattanam. Police have also arrested two people from Malappuram, and one of them is a migrant worker from West Bengal.

According to a report published in Janam TV, the arrested migrant worker has been identified as Rahul. He was nabbed in a secretive operation in Nilambur.

Police also conducted a raid in Chavakkadu, Thrissur, and seized three mobile phones used to spread child pornographic videos. Investigation officers conducted this raid with the help of the cyber cell department. Police officials revealed that some students are also included in the child pornography racket.

Operation P-Hunt: All you need to know

Operation P-Hunt is supervised by ADGP (headquarters) Manoj Abraham, who is also the nodal officer of the cyber dome, the cybersecurity arm of the state police. This secretive operation aims to nab people who make, spread, and watch child pornographic videos online. According to Indian law, viewing, distributing, and storing child pornographic videos is a criminal offense that can punishable with up to five years of imprisonment and a fine of up to 10 lakhs.

This is not the first time that Kerala police is conducting operations to nab criminals behind child sex racket. A few years back, the Kerala police successfully carried out operation Big Daddy and arrested several people in connection with using children for sexual activities. The arrested people included a model and her husband who were also the leaders of the Kiss of Love movement.