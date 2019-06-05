Resmi R Nair has been one of the most controversial figures in Kerala since she was arrested along with her husband Rahul Pasupalan in an alleged sex trafficking case around four years ago. The self-proclaimed model, who was also a prominent figure in the Kiss of Love movement, has now triggered another controversy by sharing online the number of Shajan Skaria, a veteran journalist who runs the Malayalam online news portal 'Marunadan Malayali'. After sharing his number on her sleaze site, Resmi Nair outlandishly claimed that Shajan is her manager, and people who need her can contact him.

An act against Independent journalism

The mobile number soon went viral on online platforms, and Shajan Skariah started receiving thousands of phone calls from people all across the world, asking Resmi R Nair's rate for one night.

In an exclusive talk with the International Business Times, India, Shajan revealed that he has received more than 2500 calls as of now, and most of them were from 'sexually starved' Keralites who wish to spend a night with Resmi R Nair. He also added that all the people who called him were ready to pay a whopping sum of money in return for sexual activities which is illegal as per Indian laws.

"It all started when one of Marunadan Malayali's journalists published a story about the so-called female activists who strip on social media platforms in the name of women empowerment. In the story, we also referred to Resmi R Nair's name, who is now out on bail in the sex trafficking case that shook Kerala. Soon after the story appeared on our page, Resmi, in some of her telegram groups, shared my number and claimed that they can contact me for her services. From then on, my mobile phone had no rest, and until now, I have received more than 2500 calls; all asking for sexual services from Resmi. I am pretty sad to say that most of the people were aged between 20 to 25, and I feel amazed to know that Kerala youth is so sexually starved," said Shajan Skariah.

Shajan Skariah, who is also a law expert, said that all the activities organized by Resmi using modern-day social media applications are purely illegal, as the self-proclaimed celebrity is selling her body through these platforms.

The journalist also revealed that he will fight against Resmi for operating this heinous business, as well as for making his days hellish by sharing his number to customers who are in need of sex.

Endorsed no brands, but still a model

Resmi R Nair calls herself a model, but our investigations reveal that she has never endorsed any known brands, and all she has done is posting nude and semi-nude pictures on social media platforms like Facebook.

Later, she became a noted figure in Kerala after she along with her husband Rahul Pasupalan became the mouthpiece of 'Kiss of Love', a movement aimed to curb moral policing in Kerala. While flying high in the skies of fame, one sudden day, a team led by Sreejith IPS arrested Resmi R Nair and Rahul Pasupalan in an alleged sex trafficking case.

After the arrest, Sreejith IPS had revealed that Resmi R Nair and Rahul Pasupalan, with the help of a Facebook page named 'Kochu Sundarikal', had advertised sexual services, and they even tried to traffick minor girls.

Later, an alleged telephone call recording of Resmi's husband Rahul Pasupalan surfaced online. The alleged telephone call recording revealed that Rahul Pasupalan is the key behind selling Resmi R Nair for sexual services.

At one point in time, he can be seen saying that the rate of Resmi R Nair for one night is rupees one lakh, and later he finalized the rate at Rs 80,000. However, the authenticity behind this audio clip still remains unclear.

Resmi Nar: CPI(M)'s strong activist on Facebook

Resmi Nair is widely touted to be a strong CPI(M) supporter, and she has been proclaiming left ideologies through her Facebook page since she came out of bail some years back. During the last Lok Sabha election, Resmi literally acted as the party's mouthpiece on Facebook, and she used to blindly attack all social media users who criticize her under her posts.

However, it is still unclear whether Resmi R Nair or her husband Rahul Pasupalan have a CPI(M) membership. Many critics of Resmi believe that Resmi is supporting CPI(M) on Facebook for diverting the sex trafficking case, which is still under trial, in her favor.

Selling nude photos for money

Upon our investigation, we learned that Resmi R Nair is now selling nude and semi-nude photos on several social media platforms, and can access these images only after paying money in dollars to the model. As Indian cyber law is still in its grooming stages, it is still unclear whether these activities can be considered illegal in the country.