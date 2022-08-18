Killed during a firing incident at Toph village in the Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening, the Pakistani terrorist was operating terror activities from highly fortified Kot-Bhalwal jail.

Pak terrorist killed while recovering weapons

A Pakistani terrorist was killed and a police constable was injured during a weapon recovery action in the Arnia sector near the International Border at Toph village in Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday.

Police said the Pakistani terrorist was identified as Mohd Ali Hussain alias Qasim/Jehangir, commander of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operating from jail.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said the LeT terrorist was operating from Kot Bhalwal jail and was taken to the spot for weapon recovery where he and a constable were injured. Singh said Hussain was injured after he fired at the police party and tried to flee from the spot, before succumbing to his injuries.

"When the packet was being opened, the accused attacked a police officer and snatched his service rifle. One police official was also injured," the ADGP said.

Both were shifted to the hospital for treatment where the injured terrorist succumbed. Details will follow — ADGP Jammu (@igpjmu) August 17, 2022

Accused of arms dropping case revealed Pak terrorist's name

According to police, an accused in the case relating to dropping of arms with the help of drones in Jammu's Arnia had revealed Hussain's key role in the operation. Ali Hussain, main operative of LeT and Al Badr, has been instrumental in drone droppings.

"The accused had disclosed his role in the case and told about two locations where the arms and ammunition dropped by drone were concealed. Arms and ammunition were recovered from Toph village," the police said.

Police said that a case (FIR no. 12/2022) dated 24.02.2022 stands lodged in police station Arnia regarding drone dropping of weapons from Pakistan. "One accused of Jammu made revelations that a Pakistani prisoner/handler by the name of Mohammad Ali Hussain alias Qasim/Jehangir of Pakistan, has been instrumental in drone droppings and is the main operative of LeT and Al Badr," the police said adding, "He was brought before the court on production from Jail and subsequently police remand was taken."

During sustained questioning, the Pakistani terrorist admitted his role in the Arnia weapon drop case and also disclosed two locations where the arms and ammunition dropped through the drone had been buried."

"In order to recover the weapons, a police team along with concerned magistrate went to the spot one after the other," the police said, adding, "Though no recovery was made at the first place but at the second place namely Toph village (near International Border) in Phallian Mandal area a packet of Arms, ammunitions and explosives was recovered."

When the packet was being opened, the police claimed that the accused attacked one of the Police officials and snatched his service rifle.

"He fired at the police party and tried to flee from the spot," it said, adding, "In retaliation, the accused got injured and was shifted to GMC Jammu along with an injured Police official." Mohammad Ali Hussain later succumbed to his injuries, the police said.