As the second wave of coronavirus has started showing signs of slowing down, the Kerala government has eased Covid restrictions which are currently in place. In the routine press conference at 06.00 PM, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan revealed that alcohol outlets and bars which was closed more than a month back will be opened from tomorrow.

Beverages corporation to open outlets in Kerala

During the press conference, Vijayan revealed that all beverage outlets in Kerala will function from 09.00 AM to 07.00 PM from June 17. He also added that strict measures will be taken to control the gathering in front of alcohol outlets.

In bars, there will be no option to 'sit and drink', but instead people can get parcels from the counter. To buy alcohol from beverage outlets and bars, people can make use of the app managed by the government.

All the shops in the state will be allowed to function from 07.00 AM to 07.00 PM.

Other restrictions that will be lifted

Pinarayi Vijayan revealed that there will be no restrictions to conduct public examinations. He also added that private companies in the state can work on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Banking institutions in the state will be also permitted to work on alternate days. Government offices will work with 50 percent attendance.

For marriage and cremation ceremonies, not more than 20 people will be allowed. As a part of the Covid restrictions, no indoor events will be allowed in the state until further notice.

Amid these relaxations in Covid restrictions, the chief minister also urged people to maintain proper social distancing to prevent a possible third wave of the Covid outbreak. He also requested people to strictly use masks and sanitizers.

On June 15, Kerala witnessed more than 12,000 fresh coronavirus cases and 166 deaths. The test positivity in the state is now 11.7 percent.