It was a star-studded affair at the Bombay Times Fashion Week, where the who's who of Bollywood and television added glitz and glamour to the runway. Held at the Fairmont, Mumbai, the fashion extravaganza saw several renowned designers showcase their latest collections, with popular celebrities gracing the ramp as showstoppers.

From Tina Ahuja, Surbhi Jyoti, Huma Qureshi, Khushi Kapoor to Rakul Preet Singh, a galaxy of stars turned heads with their stunning appearances. Each celebrity walked the ramp as a showstopper, flaunting the designer's latest creations.

Rakul Preet Singh suffers wardrobe malfunction

Rakul Preet Singh, who turned muse for designer Nishtha Bansal, exuded confidence and elegance in a striking, floor-length brown gown adorned with sparkling crystals. The dazzling embellishments on the dress caught the light beautifully, making Rakul shine on the runway.

However, Rakul experienced a minor wardrobe malfunction. As she walked, part of her crystal-embellished outfit began to fall off. Despite the hiccup, Rakul handled the situation with absolute grace and professionalism. Unfazed by the incident, she continued her walk, maintaining her composure and confidence.

Videos of Rakul's ramp walk have since gone viral, with fans praising her poise and style even in the face of a fashion mishap.

Take a look at the shocking wardrobe malfunction Rakul faced — and how she handled it with absolute panache.

Work Front

Rakul will be seen in De De Pyar De 2 alongside Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. The film is a sequel to De De Pyar De, which was released in 2019. She was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor.