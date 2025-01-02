Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are the quintessential best friends in the industry. From taking vacations together to celebrating puja and cheering one another on social media to partying together, the two divas are dropping new friendship goals every now and then. Disha and Mouni rang in the New Year together along with Mouni's husband, Suraj Nambiar.

A video of Mouni and Disha exiting a party venue has now grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons. The two divas were mobbed by the paparazzi. In the video, Mouni is seen taking a tumble and falling down. Disha Patani and Suraj immediately come to the rescue. The two along with their security teams helped the two actresses back into their cars.

Social media reactions

However, the video has already grabbed attention. Many are alleging that the two actresses are drunk beyond control, and some have sympathised with them.

"Clearly drunk," wrote a user.

"Way too drunk!" another user wrote.

"Why drink when you can't handle," a social media user commented.

"How do these media people reach there every time?" asked a social media user.

"All are drunk high and on top of that those camera flashes in eyes," was one more of many such comments.

Many urge trolls to let them be

However, there were many who urged media and netizens to let them be. "It is actually very sad to see them always crowded with unwanted people taking pics and videos, how insensitive of these people always irritating the so called celebrities with their cameras everywhere," read a comment.

"They are partying like everyone else, let them live their lives for once," another person opined.

"Why can't you leave them alone?" asked a user. "I pity them. Can't even have their privacy," another user wrote.