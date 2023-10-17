Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar make for a perfect match. The adorable couple keeps doling out major relationship goals to their fans and their followers. The couple's social media PDA, pictures and videos are a testament to the strong bond they share. However, the couple did face an oops moment of sorts recently.

What went down?

It so happened that Mouni Roy along with husband Suraj Nambiar and few others was spotted in and about the city. At one point, when Suraj extended his hand for the actress, she seemed to have completely missed noticing him. This did leave Suraj in a bit of an awkward situation. Mouni continued to look into her mobile and this hasn't gone down well with netizens.

Social media reactions

"The way she treated her husband imagine if the situation would have been opposite then feminists would have cried their heart out," a user wrote. "I have met her on my flight. She has lot of attitude as if she is in top most celebs of Bollywood," another user wrote. "They won't stay together for long," a social media user commented. "No matter how you stay at home, outside you must be like Abhishek and Aishwarya," another social media user opined.

"Divorce bells coming soon Wait n Watch," one comment read. "The Man is so open minded and has given every freedom to Mouni... though he is not part of the industry but still understand his wife...but Mouni ke toh had say zyada nakhre honge...kaisa zelta hoga yeh banda roz," another person commented. "She is busy in phone so not given her hand," one more person commented.

Well, we feel, whether or not the act was intentional, should be left between the couple. The fact that Mouni is one of the most accomplished actresses of the industry, holds more importance over such trivial videos.