Ranveer Singh's 83 is making noise and how! Touted as one of the best films of the year, 83 is based on the Men in blue winning the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer has already taken over the internet with his impeccable portrayal of Kapil Dev.

The film recently had a special screening for the cricketers and their families. And the pictures and videos from the red carpet grabbed eyeballs.

One such picture was that of Ranveer Singh accidentally kissing Kapil Dev on what appears to be his lips. The duo seem to have accidentally kissed. The picture was shared by a popular paparazzi page and social media has lost its calm. The picture has been widely shared with many memes and jokes on the duo.

"Is this for real", asked one user. "Bas yahi bacha thha (only this was left to see)," wrote another social media user. "Where's Deepika?" asked one netizen. "This can't be happening," said another netizen. "Too much to handle for one night," opined a social media user. "No one saw this," said one more.

Why Deepika onboard?

Deepika Padukone plays the role of Romi Bhatia, wife of Kapil Dev, in the film. Talking about Deepika, Kabir Khan had said that he would have gone to Deepika to play the role even if she weren't married to Ranveer Singh. Her casting has nothing to do with Ranveer.

"Yes, today, as a marketing campaign it's a thing to talk about. It's a real-life couple coming together for the first time after marriage. However, I would have gone to Deepika even if she was not married to Ranveer. I have admired her over the years and she is a fantastic actor, with such an amazing presence," he told Indian Express.