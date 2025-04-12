Oops! Ankita Lokhande trips, escapes nasty fall while posing for paps at fashion event

The Bombay Times Fashion Week kicked off in style with a star-studded opening on Day 1! From Hema Malini and Esha Deol to Sushmita Sen, Surbhi Jyoti, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and many more, celebrities brought glamour, grace, and serious fashion game to the runway.

Oops! Ankita Lokhande trips and escapes a nasty fall while posing for paps at a fashion event

Several photos and videos from the red carpet have surfaced on social media. Among these, one video has gone viral, it shows Ankita and Vicky posing for the paparazzi when Ankita momentarily lost her balance and was about to fall. However, she quickly managed herself just in time and gracefully continued with the photo ops.

Her husband, Vicky Jain, also rushed to her and caught her before she could fall.

As soon as he video went viral, netizens were of the view that Ankita simply overreacted, and it wasn't anything big.

A user wrote, "Her expression be like 'Bach gayi'".

Another wrote, " If she had fallen, she would have blamed Vicky."

Sushmita ignored Ankita; the latter called her mam, and they hugged each other

In a widely circulated video, a moment between Sushmita Sen and Ankita Lokhande caught everyone's attention. Sushmita is seen walking past Ankita without acknowledging her, choosing instead to greet other celebrities. However, after the event, Ankita and her husband, Vicky Jain, approached Sushmita, and the mood completely shifted.

Ankita and Sushmita also hugged each other.

Ankita warmly addressed Sushmita as "Ma'am," prompting a smile from the actress, who gently replied, "Don't call me Ma'am." The two then shared a brief hug, putting any speculation of tension to rest.

For the occasion, Ankita opted for a tangerine saree draped in a sultry style, paired with a bralette-style blouse featuring a plunging neckline.