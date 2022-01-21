You may or may not be a fan of southern film music, but there is no chance that you haven't heard the song – Oo Antava from Pushpa. The foot-tapping number has Samantha Ruth Prabhu in probably her sexiest avatars ever. There is no denying the fact that the song would emerge as one of the hottest and most popular songs of the year. And with the success of the song, Samantha is reportedly being approached for Pushpa 2 as well.

After ruling Tollywood, Samantha made a mark in the digital streaming field with Family Man 2. And her latest song from Pushpa has further strengthened her position in the industry. Though the actress was quite inhibited about taking up the song because of the sultry moves, once she came on board there was no turning back.

How was Samantha approached for Oo Antava

There were also reports of Samantha charging Rs 3 crore for the 3-minute song. "Oh, she has charged a bomb for the Oo Antava dance number. Believe me, she was very reluctant. The film's leading man Allu Arjun personally took the effort to convince her. They had to pay her close to Rs 5 crores for that 3-minute dance number. She had some reservations about some of the dance movements. But gradually she got into the groove and didn't demand that even one step to be changed," Subhash K Jha was quoted telling a portal.

Samantha in Pushpa 2 and YRF

The report further stated that Samantha now is also being considered for another saucy number in Pushpa 2. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same. Another news that is spreading like wildfire is of YRF having approached Samantha with a mammoth three film deal. Going by the actress' fan following and popularity, this doesn't come as a surprise. But, an official announcement is awaited for fans to cheer loudly for the actress.