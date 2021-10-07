Samantha Akkineni, who has been in the news over ending her four-year marriage with Naga Chaitanya, will be seen next in the forthcoming episode of Junior NTR-hosted Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu.

Samantha's Winning Amount Is

If the reports are to be believed, the actress has shot her episode on Thursday, 7 October, in Annapoorna 7 Acres. She has won Rs 25 lakh prize on the show. The episode is likely to be aired on 15 October on the occasion of the Dasara celebration.

However, the makers nor the actress has given confirmation about the episode. Apart from Samantha, many celebrities have graced the hotseat after Junior NTR's buddy Ram Charan participated in the show in the inaugural episode.

Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, and a few other notable personalities from Tollywood have taken part in the show. All the celebrity guests have won Rs 25 lakh, each.

First Contestant to Win Rs 1 Crore

Also, the fans are waiting for the episode in which a Hyderabad-based male contestant won Rs 1 crore.

Coming back to Samantha, the actress has recently announced that he was parting ways with Naga Chaitanya. After years of courtship, they tied the knot in 2017. However, the reason for the separation has not been announced by the actors.

On Thursday, she shared her first post on Instagram after announcing the news of her divorce.

"Songs of old love - sound of the winter breeze on the mountains and cliff, songs of lost and found images . Sound of the melancholic echo in the valley and songs of old lovers. Sound of the wind in the old bungalows, stairways and alleys. Watch out for my favourite @ekaco 's show on Friday , Sustainable Fashion Day , 8th October at 7 pm at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week. #ekaco #LakmeFashionWeek #LFW #FDCIxLFW #DefinetoRedefine #5DaysOfFashion #MakeFashionGood #sustainablefashion @fdciofficial @LakmeFashionWk @r1seworldwide, [sic]" she wrote.