Alia Bhatt is the reigning queen of Bollywood. The actor has not only wowed us with his acting prowess but is also an entrepreneur and author. She has a clothing line for kids and maternity wear. Recently, she also launched her first book. Apart from having a glorious professional life, she's a doting mother to baby Raha.

Alia is known for working in Bollywood as well as Hollywood, and also has her own production house. The actor has always played the roles of a girl next door and roles that showcase women's empowerment. Alia Bhatt is now all set to be part of the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film titled 'Alpha'. Along with

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh will also be part of the YRF Spy Universe film.

The film by Aditya Chopra features the two as super-agents in the spy verse. The makers, on July 5, announced the title and shared that the shooting had already begun.

On Friday, the makers shared a video of Alia and Sharvari's spy-thriller titled 'Alpha'. The title revelation clip showed the logo reveal of Alpha.

In the title reveal video, Alia Bhatt is heard saying, "Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar aur humare program ka motto sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega ALPHA! (The first letter of the Greek alphabet and our program's motto: first, fastest, bravest. If you look closely, there's a jungle in every city. And in the jungle, there will always rule... ALPHA)."

The movie will be directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the banner's Netflix series "The Railway Men".

Fans react

A user said, "Seems they will try something new...not that stereotypical indo-pak love story."

Another user, "Katrina is the only prominent and amazing spy in the YRF spy universe.."

Alia has replaced Deepika in the YRF's Spy Universe film: Reports

He added, "I think the YRF Spy Universe is a financial and cultural juggernaut. And as one of the most prized IPs, we take a lot of pride in it. So there's a lot of stuff that's going to come on the spy universe. We're going to see more and more films getting made under it. But of course, not going to share everything here. But we will talk about it at a more opportune time. But for now, I can just say that Alia Bhatt is headlining a spy universe film."

While he didn't mention whether it was the same project that Deepika Padukone was going to headline or not.

However, netizens are of the view that Katrina would have been a better choice, as Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone have been the faces of films made under the YRF spy universe, like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. With Alia stepping in as lead for the spy universe film, netizens thought that Katrina would always remain the face of YRF's spy universe films.