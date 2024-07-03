Bollywood actor and director Arbaaz Khan took nuptial vows with Sshura Khan in December last year. They kept their relationship private until the wedding. The married couple are not expressing their love on social media and are often spotted by paps around the city.

On July 2, 2024, Sshura and Arbaaz Khan were spotted visiting a maternity clinic in the city of Mumbai.

Sparks pregnancy rumours

A video has now gone viral, that shows Sshura and Arbaaz exiting out of maternity clinic.

A paparazzo asked Arbaaz if there was any good news, saying, "Sir, kya khush khabri hai?" (Is there good news).

Both Arbaaz and Sshura ignored the paparazzi as they got into their car. Another clip shows Sshura hiding her face and avoiding paps, she was walking away from Arbaaz.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens flocked to social media and started congratulating the couple.

A user wrote, "Khan khandaan our bada hone wala hai kya?"( Seems Khan family will welcome a kid soon).

Another mentioned, "I think Shura Khan is pregnant."

The couple haven't confirmed or denied the news of pregnancy.

About Arbaaz and Sshura's love story

Arbaaz and Sshura's love story began on the sets of the recently released film, Patna Shuklla. While Arbaaz served as the producer, Sshura worked as the makeup artist for Raveena Tandon. Arbaaz and Sshura exchanged vows in an intimate nikah ceremony held at Arbaaz's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma's residence on December 24, 2023.