Fans are waiting with bated breath for Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3. The makers on Saturday dropped a brand new poster of the Salman- Katrina starrer film and also revealed that the film will be released on Diwali.

Recently, Salman Khan clocked 35 years in Bollywood and fans have been anxiously waiting for an update on Tiger 3. Salman, who is busy with his commitment and post-production of his upcoming film took to his social media handles and dropped the posters of Tiger 3.

Fans are now waiting for the trailer and flocked to social media and requested the makers for the same.

However, Salman starrer Tiger 3's new poster was slammed brutally.

Netizens react

Eagle-eyed netizens saw a striking resemblance between Salman's Tiger Zinda Hai poster and Tiger 3. They are of the view that nothing has changed in the poster. Just the colour grading and Katrina's lips.

Graphic designer of Salman Khan's #Tiger3 made a masterpiece – it's the same poster as Tiger Zinda Hai! creativity on a whole new level! ? #CopyPaste pic.twitter.com/a9VUGFgcHN — Mus'ab ⚡ (@musabchauhann) September 2, 2023

A user said, "There is no difference in the posters of Tiger over the years."

Another mentioned, "Very similar to Tiger Zinda poster w/o signature urine filter."

The third one mentioned, "Poses almost same hai, it's like pehle poster mein goli maardi aur ab jaake bandook neeche kar rahe hai lol" (The poses are the same, its like in the previous poster he shot with the gun and in the new one he has just put his gun down."

The fourth one said, "Any difference except color grading."

The fifth one wrote, "Graphic designer of Salman Khan's #Tiger3 made a masterpiece – it's the same poster as Tiger Zinda Hai! creativity on a whole new level! #CopyPaste."

Tiger 3 belongs to the YRF Spy Universe. The new poster was unveiled earlier in the day which states that the film follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019) and Pathaan (2023). Apart from Salman and Katrina, Emraan Hashmi will also star in this film and there is also a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.