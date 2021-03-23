OnePlus has officially launched its own smartwatch, OnePlus Watch, alongside OnePlus 9 series during Tuesday's event. The OnePlus Watch bags all the features that you are expecting from a fully-functional smartwatch, leaving no room for any competition error. But it is like that last missing piece of the bigger OnePlus puzzle, becoming an effortless part of the ecosystem.

OnePlus Watch launched at Rs 14,999 for the standard edition, and there's a killer Cobalt Edition, details of which are currently unavailable. Does the OnePlus Watch have what it takes to be your next wrist companion? Let's find out.

OnePlus Watch: Top features

OnePlus Watch features an arc design on the case's side, which the company claims is hand polished. The round dial has a 2.5D curved glass AMOLED display measuring 46mm and fuses perfectly with the watch bands. OnePlus Watch comes with a flouroelastomer sports band, but the vegan leather band on the Cobalt Limited Edition with the gold cobalt alloy in the dial and Sapphire glass covering the display is just beautiful.

As for features, OnePlus Watch can monitor blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), stress, rapid heart rate alert and more. Its biggest USP is the two-week battery life and then there's Warp Charge support, which means you get one week's worth of use in just 20 minutes of charging.

OnePlus Watch supports 110 workout modes, including walking, jogging, running, marathon, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, freestyle training, swimming, badminton, and more. It can also automatically detect workouts like jogging and running.

OnePlus Watch is also perfect for those who have other OnePlus products. For instance, having a OnePlus TV means you can control the TV with your watch. When paired, the watch can detect when you fall asleep and turn off the TV after 30 minutes. Also, if you're receiving a call on your Watch, and you choose to answer it, the TV volume will automatically reduce. These are a few nifty features that will come in handy.