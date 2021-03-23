OnePlus has officially launched the much-awaited OnePlus 9 series, unveiling the flagship OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 at an online event on Tuesday. Taking the flagship market by storm, OnePlus has left no stone unturned in offering the top-notch features in the new flagships, but what truly steals the limelight is the collaboration with Hasselblad for its cameras.

In this article, you'll learn all about the new OnePlus phones, their features, specifications, pricing and availability.

Pricing and availability

OnePlus 9

8GB+128GB: Rs 49,999

12GB+256GB: Rs 54,999

OnePlus 9 Pro

8GB+128GB: Rs 64,999

12GB+256GB: Rs 69,999

OnePlus 9 Pro: First look

This is where OnePlus is putting its big money. The no-compromise flagship bags the best of everything - its spec-sheet stands to justify the claim. OnePlus 9 Pro features a burdenless, sleek design for a premium in-hand feel. Both sides of the phone are curved on the sides, so you get that ultra-sleek feel while holding or using the phone. The Hasselblad powered quad cameras are surely something worth grabbing your attention and the uniform arrangement of the lenses is oddly satisfying.

OnePlus 9 Pro comes in three unique colours, Morning Mist, Pine Green and Stellar Black. The Morning mist has a gradient finish, which fades from silver to black, then there's the Pine Green with a double-layer matte finish and finally, the Stellar Black which will take you right back to the OnePlus One with its classic sandstone look.

OnePlus 9 Pro is IP68 certified, measures just 8.7mm thick and weighs 197 grams. Anything under 200 grams in this age is literally a feat worth celebrating. The 6.7-inch 2K+ AMOLED with LTPO display with Smart 120Hz refresh rate is at par with premium phones in the market.

As for the cameras, the OnePlus 9 Pro has four on the back and one on the front. The rear setup includes a 48MP f/1.8 7P lens (IMX789) as primary, paired with 50MP f/2.2 freeform (IMX766) lens for ultra-wide shots, an 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front is a 16MP f/2.4 snapper for selfies. There are various modes to explore, but the Hasselblad Pro mode is worth checking out.

The no-compromise performance is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 8GB/12GB DDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS3.1 storage. The handset runs Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out of the box, which truly elevates your user experience. The in-display fingerprint sensor works effortlessly.

The smartphone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery, which supports Warp Charge 65T. But what's impressive is the fact that it also supports Warp Charge 50 Wireless. The remaining features include 5G support, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos and NFC.

OnePlus 9: First look

OnePlus 9 features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The company continues its burdenless design, bringing the sleek and light factors to make it user-friendly. The handset is 8.1mm thick and weighs 183 grams. The curved back panel gives a solid grip and the flat display panel is much-sought-after. Available in Winter Mist, Arctic Sky and Astral Black, the OnePlus 9 has the perfect glossy and premium look you have learned to love from OnePlus.

Each colour is different from the other. The Astral Black has a matte look, the Arctic Sky has a uniform blue shade and the Winter Mist has a subtle gradient finish that gently fades. The back glass is also a 3D Gorilla Glass.

The prominent part of the back panel is the camera setup, which is quite unique. The three-lens setup with Hasselblad branding in a rectangular module compliments the overall design well. The in-hand feel is incredible and leaves no room for complaints.

Speaking of cameras, the OnePlus 9 has three rear sensors and a punch-hole selfie camera. There's a 48MP 7P f/1.8 aperture primary lens, paired with 50MP 14mm equivalent f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP mono lens for those perfect black and white shots. The handset can shoot 8K at 30fps, has various camera modes including SuperMacro, Nightscape, UltraShot HDR, Portrait, Tilt-shift, video nightscape and more. On the front, there's a 16MP f/2.4 snapper.

Under that hood is a powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 8GB/12GB DDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS3.1 storage. The handset runs Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out of the box, which is still as good as it gets. The in-display fingerprint scanner works flawlessly, but it is positioned slightly towards the chin.

OnePlus 9 is packing a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 65W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Yes, the 65W Warp Charge adaptor is in the box for those who are second-guessing it. The smartphone also features dual stereo speakers, noise-cancellation support, Dolby Atmos, NFC, and 5G support, even though you may not need it this second in India.

Early verdict

From where we are looking, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are power-packed devices. The Hasselblad camera collaboration doesn't run quite deep at the moment, but it sure is a promising start to a bright future. The cameras have definitely improved in the OnePlus 9 Pro and there's little room for complaints. Should you settle? Let's never. And follow the company's philosophy. Stay tuned for the full review.