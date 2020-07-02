The wait is finally over. OnePlus is going to unveil its latest range of smart TVs in India, targeted towards budget shoppers in the country. The upcoming OnePlus TV range has built hype over the last few days, and it's safe to say the entire nation is eagerly waiting to see what the Chinese premium brand has in store for them.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has offered timely sneak peek into the new smart TVs, just enough to keep fans hooked to the screens when the actual launch takes place. Now, anticipating OnePlus fans can finally tune into the company's virtual launch and watch the unveiling as it happens.

How to watch OnePlus TV launch?

OnePlus will launch its new smart TV range in India on Thursday. The virtual launch will begin at 7 p.m. and the entire event will be live-streamed for its viewers across the country.

To catch the OnePlus TV launch event live, tune into the official YouTube channel of OnePlus. Currently, there's a static reminder of when the event will commence, but come back at 7 p.m. and the launch will begin.

Watch OnePlus TV launch live

OnePlus TV: Watch to expect?

OnePlus has carefully offered exciting details about its upcoming smart TVs in India. There will be three OnePlus TVs in the mid-range and the other in the affordable segment. In a recent post by Lau, it was revealed that the new affordable OnePlus TVs will have an immersive, bezel-less display with a vibrant Cinematic Display, a 93 percent 'DCI-P3' colour gamut and Dolby Vision support.

As for pricing, OnePlus has hinted that the OnePlus TV series start at "1X,999, 2X,999, 4X,999." Now, it's safe to assume the pricing could be as follows: Rs 19,999, Rs 29,999 and Rs 49,999. But we could be wrong and OnePlus could surprise us all with even aggressive pricing.

Exact details of the OnePlus TV remains to be seen, but the teasers on Amazon pre-booking page paint an exciting picture.