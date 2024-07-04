OnePlus is keeping busy with new product launches this year. The company's Nord-series has been extremely popular among budget shoppers, looking for a balance between essential features and affordability. The company's focus on design, display and battery tech remains intact. Now, taking that legacy forward, OnePlus launched the Nord CE4 Lite by striking a balance between essential features and affordability, all while facing competition in the under Rs. 20,000 segment.

Key specs

Display: 6.67" Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with Aqua Touch CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Camera: 50MP Sony LYT600 + 2MP f/2.4 lens Selfie camera: 16MP f/2.4 ff lens OS: OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 Battery: 5,500mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC Colors: Super Silver, Mega Blue, Ultra Orange

Note: OnePlus sent us the Nord CE4 Lite in the Super Silver shade with 8GB+256GB configuration for review purposes. This particular model is priced at Rs 22,999, whereas a base model costs Rs 19,999.

Design and build

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite goes for a minimalist design, staying clear of flashy trends. Available in shades like grey, blue, and orange, it delivers a premium feel despite the plastic construction, especially in the grey variant we got for review. The glossy finish on the back tends to attract fingerprints, but you can fix that by using the included clear case.

On the back, the phone houses vertically aligned dual cameras, which reminds us of the iPhone 12 series. The detailing is not worthy here, as the lenses get colored rims matching the phone's back. The volume and power buttons are positioned just right to ensure a comfortable grip, but the absence of an alert slider still hurts. But the handset includes practical features like a 3.5mm audio jack and IP54 water and dust resistance. That should mean something, right?

1 / 2



Display

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite comes with a new AMOLED panel, offering vivid colors and deep blacks. It is a 6.67-inch beaut with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels). Having used the phone for everything from browsing the internet to binge-watching, it seems to deliver a good visual experience.

We did not face any issues using the phone outdoors, as it can get really bright in direct sunlight. After all, it's got 1200 nits of peak brightness for that excellent outdoor visibility. Of course, HDR playback support could've sweetened the deal, but you won't miss it much during your day-to-day operations.

Camera

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite has a simple camera system, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, upgraded to a Sony LYT-600 sensor. It's worth noting that its predecessor had a 108MP sensor, but the Sony lens is still an upgrade in comparison.

As for real-world usage, the camera delivers mixed results. It is ideal to shoot in daylight, whereas low-light scenarios pose limitations in capturing detail and dynamic range.

It was also noted that details can be lost while zooming in, and low-light photography requires manual activation of the Night mode for optimal results. The camera app's in-sensor zoom mode provides detailed close-ups but suffers from noise reduction that can over-brighten night scenes. As for selfies, they come out crisp and detailed, with natural hues. There are unique features, like cropping a subject from an image right from the gallery, similar to how iPhones do. These nifty features surely add value.

If you're not looking for those minute details, the Nord CE4 Lite can fulfil your camera needs just as the pictures taken with the phone below are proof of it:

1 / 11





















Performance and software

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, is powering the Nord CE4 Lite. As the name of the device suggests, this is not a performance-oriented phone, but it can deliver consistency for everyday tasks. Benchmarks tests show scores comparable to its predecessor. But no improvement in that aspect doesn't mean it's bad. The phone still delivers smooth operation in browsing, social media, video playback and light gaming, something OnePlus has been consistent with in all of its phones.

1 / 4







The Nord CE4 Lite is powered by OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14, which again delivers a streamlined user experience with essential OnePlus features intact. The minimal bloatware is well within OnePlus' promise of clean experience. And yes, some pre-installed apps can be uninstalled for a cleaner user experience.

Battery and charging

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite sports a massive 5,500mAh battery, which is not evident by how sleek or light the phone is. This is complemented by an 80W fast-charging capability. With this, it can charge up to 70 percent in just 30 minutes, which has been sufficient for a full day's use. If you wish to fully charge the phone, it can take around 55 minutes, which is comparable to some flagships out there.

In our day-to-day use, the smartphone delivered around 6 hours of screen on time, which translates to a full day's worth of power with regular amount of calls, IMs, emails, browsing and multimedia. If you're a light user, the battery can last for a day and half.

Verdict

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite presents a compelling option in the budget smartphone market, prioritizing display quality, battery longevity, and reliable performance.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is certainly an improvement from its predecessor, with a better display and primary camera but it faces tough competition in its price range. There's a balanced mix of features, with features like great design, bright display, reliable performance and good battery. But one can easily be swayed by better CPUs and cameras in alternatives like the Poco X6 5G and Realme 12+. But OnePlus' brand appeal is hard to ignore, as it is a great opportunity to get onboard the OnePlus bandwagon with this affordable option.