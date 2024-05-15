Samsung has delivered a sweet spot with its Galaxy A-series, which is one of the best-selling models in India for the brand, not only for their competitive pricing, but for what they offer. Following the success of Galaxy A54, Samsung has come up with Galaxy A55, further improving upon its predecessor in order position itself strongly in the ever-competitive mid-range segment.

Samsung Galaxy A-series offer trendy look, akin to the flagship S-series, and decent configuration to get your day-to-day tasks done with ease. Naturally, if you need those extraordinary photos, raw performance and other flagship features, it costs twice as much, but the A-series fills a crucial gap, addressing the needs of those who want a mid-range smartphone.

Coming to the A55, the smartphone is priced at Rs 39,999 for the base 128GB+8GB model and Rs 42,999 for double the storage (256GB). If you wish for higher RAM size, there's a 12GB+256GB configuration for Rs 45,999. That's smartly covering all the price points with a single model, especially since this smartphone goes against the likes of OnePlus 12R and other sub-Rs 40,000 phones. Let's now dive into the specs before we delve into the review.

Key specs:

Display: 6.6-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz with Victus+

CPU: Exynos 1480 (4nm)

RAM: 8GB/ 12GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

Camera: 50MP + 12MP (UW)+ 5MP (macro)

Battery: 5,000mAh, 25W fast charging

IP rating: IP67

Weight: 213gms

OS: OneUI 6.0 (Android 14)

Design

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is a meaningful departure from its predecessors in terms of design. Samsung has finally opted for an aluminum frame, reminiscent of its Galaxy S24/S24 Plus lineup, ditching the A54's plastic build. This shift not only enhances the device's aesthetics but also improves its tactile feel.

Despite being slightly larger and heavier than its predecessor, the A55 is quite comfortable to hold. The credit goes to the refined design and ergonomics. I loved the attention to detail, where there's a slight bump on the frame to protrude the power and volume keys, making it easier to locate and press these buttons. Samsung sent us the Iceblue variant, but all the other available shades, Lilac, Navy, Lemon, and Navy have a modern and sophisticated look.

There is no change in the way the physical buttons and the ports are placed. The rear camera sensors carry forward the floating lens design with a flash on the side. The USB Type-C port and speaker are at the bottom and the SIM card tray is at the top.

On the design front, Samsung Galaxy A55 gets a thumbs up.

Display

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G has a vibrant and immersive display, with few notable improvements over its predecessor. The device retains the same resolution and HDR 10 support as its predecessor but the screen size has been slightly increased at 6.6 inches.

What really makes a big difference in the A55 is the variable refresh rate mode, with which the device can switch between 120Hz and 60Hz to conserve energy, extending the battery life. Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection ensures enhanced durability, promising better resistance against scratches and drops. Thin bezels surrounding the display offer an immersive viewing experience, although the absence of major upgrades in display technology may disappoint some users.

Camera

The camera setup on the Galaxy A55 5G remains largely unchanged from its predecessor, with the device retaining the same 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and 5MP macro sensors. While the main camera delivers impressive image quality, especially in well-lit conditions, it falls short of expectations in low-light scenarios. The low light shots are acceptable, unless you zoom into the details.

The ultra-wide and macro sensors offer decent performance, although improvements could be made to enhance their overall image quality. Video recording capabilities are satisfactory, with the device supporting 4K video at 30fps. Overall, while the camera setup on the Galaxy A55 5G offers versatility, there is room for improvement in terms of image processing and low-light performance.

Check out some camera samples below:

Performance

Powered by the new Exynos 1480 chipset built on a 4nm process, the Galaxy A55 5G delivers impressive performance across various tasks. The chipset builds upon its predecessor, offering enhanced performance and power efficiency. Gaming experiences are smooth and lag-free, with no issues of overheating, but there were rare instances of heating during extended gaming sessions.

For day-to-day use, the phone checks all the boxes. The network connectivity is great, the Wi-Fi range is excellent, voice quality on calls is good, internet streaming is seamless, the vibrate sensor works well, and the and the speakers are loud. What's there to not like. It delivers quite reliable performance for daily tasks.

Navigation through the UI feels fluid, with minimal lag, ensuring a seamless user experience. The device's hardware, coupled with One UI 6.1 based on Android 14, provides a polished and responsive software experience, making multitasking a breeze. The UI comes with several customization options, allowing users to personalize their device according to their preferences, which I've grown to like.

Features such as lock screen widgets and Quick Share are quite useful and practical. While the absence of bloatware is appreciated, the device comes preinstalled with some unwanted apps, detracting from an otherwise clean software experience.

Unusually, the fingerprint sensor didn't register accurately. Despite deleting and registering the fingerprints again, there was inconsistency in the biometric unlocking. I ended up using Face Unlock for quick access to the phone. The rest of the software experience was good.

Battery

Battery life emerges as a standout feature of the Galaxy A55 5G, thanks to its 5,000mAh battery capacity and efficient 4nm SoC. The device offers impressive battery life, lasting over a day with moderate to heavy usage. Standby time is excellent, ensuring that the device retains sufficient charge even after prolonged periods of inactivity.

Charging times are relatively slow, powering up at 25W, which is standard for Samsung phones. Overall, the Galaxy A55 5G excels in terms of battery performance, offering dependable and long-lasting usage on a single charge.

Verdict

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G brings a refreshing design overhaul with its aluminum frame, offering enhanced aesthetics and tactile feel. Despite some inconsistencies with the fingerprint sensor, the device impresses with smooth performance, vibrant display, and exceptional battery life. While the camera setup offers versatility, improvements are needed in low-light performance.

Overall, the A55 presents a compelling option in the mid-range segment, complete with the brand trust, software support, after-sales service to give the phone some extra brownies while competing in this intense market.

Pros

Vibrant display

Good cameras

Great battery life

Solid build quality

IP67 water resistance

Gorilla Glass Victus+

Cons