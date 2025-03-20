When the OnePlus Nord CE4 launched in April 2024, it was a solid mid-range option under Rs 30,000, offering a sleek design, dependable performance, and ultra-fast 100W charging. Fast forward to 2025, and OnePlus has dropped its price further, offering a flat Rs 3,000 discount on its official store for a limited time.

But is it still a good buy, or should you look elsewhere? Let's break it down.

Why buy the Nord CE4 now

With the price cut, the Nord CE4 now competes in the ₹20,000-₹25,000 range, making it a better deal than before. At this price, you're getting flagship-level 100W fast charging, a smooth 120Hz AMOLED display, and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset—which still handles daily tasks and casual gaming with ease.

100W SUPERVOOC charging is still rare at this price point, letting you go from 0 to 100% in about 30 minutes. The 5,500mAh battery ensures all-day performance, making it a reliable choice for users who hate being tethered to a charger.

OnePlus promises two major Android updates and three years of security updates for the Nord CE4. If you're upgrading from a much older phone, this software longevity ensures it won't feel outdated for at least two years.

The 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate still looks smooth and vibrant, making it a good option for streaming, gaming, and social media scrolling. It even gets HDR10+ support, which enhances video quality on platforms like YouTube and Netflix.

Move on?

Newer mid-range devices in 2025 have flooded the market and intensified the competition by offering better chipsets (Dimensity 8300/9000 and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3) and improved camera setups. If you're looking for the absolute best performance and camera quality, newer options might be worth considering.

While the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is still capable, newer processors in this price range offer better AI capabilities, power efficiency, and raw performance. If you're planning to keep your phone for several years, investing in a 2025 chipset may be a better long-term move.

Should you buy the Nord CE4 in 2025?

If you're looking for a well-rounded, reliable smartphone with ultra-fast charging, a smooth display, and solid performance, the Nord CE4—now at a lower price—still makes sense. It's especially a great pick if battery life and charging speed are priorities.

However, if you're after cutting-edge performance, better cameras, or a phone that will feel more future-proof, newer mid-range models from iQOO, Realme, and Xiaomi in 2025 might offer better value.

In short—if you want a great deal on a dependable OnePlus phone, grab it now before the discount ends. If you want the latest and greatest tech, it might be worth waiting for the Nord CE5 or other 2025 releases. But that would mean shelling out some extra cash as well.