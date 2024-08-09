OnePlus hosted a grand event in Milan, Italy, to showcase its latest products under the Nord-series. Besides the showstopper Nord 4, Watch 2R and the Pad 2, OnePlus launched an important and feature-rich product, the Nord Buds 3 Pro. Without too many bells and whistles, the Nord Buds 3 Pro managed to get enough attention. Priced quite competitively, the new earbuds target the masses with features reserved for the premium sector.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro made a splash with its price tag of Rs 3,299, but what's more interesting is what's on offer. A powerful bass (obviously), and effective ANC, among other features, make this earbud pair worth buyers' consideration. But is it really worth it? Let's find out.

Available in Soft Jade and Starry Black, OnePlus sent us the latter variant for review. Here's a quick look at the key specs of the Nord Buds 3 Pro:

Drivers: 12.4 mm dynamic driver Frequency Response: 20Hz~40KHz Microphone Sensitivity: -38 dBV/Pa Microphones: Two analog and one digital Bluetooth Codec: AAC/SBC Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.4 Distance: 10m Google Fast Pair: Yes Dual Connection: Yes Water & Sweat Resistance: IP55 Battery Capacity (earbuds): 58 mAh Battery Capacity (charging case): 440 mAh Weight Earbuds: 4.4g Weight Charging Case: 38.2g

Design

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro comes in a sleek oval-shaped charging case, which is light, compact and easy to carry even in your jeans pocket. The case has a matte finish with dual-tone accents, along with a starry design on the bottom half. The OnePlus logo is subtly placed on the front, and a small LED indicator is placed below. The case is lightweight at 38.2 grams and houses a USB Type-C port and setup button right next to it. The button is more subtle than the logo, making it hard to spot if you don't know where to look.

As you open the case, there are well-marked Left and Right earbuds, secured by strong magnets in their respective slots. The earbuds are made of plastic but that glossy and matte finish looks fancy. Since the exterior sticks are matte, they keep fingerprints at bay. Each earbud is equipped with three microphones (front, back, and bottom) for optimal sound and noise cancellation. The touch controls on these earbuds are similar to those in the previous Nord series.

The traditional in-ear design with silicone ear tips in three sizes adds comfort and grip. The stem doesn't protrude oddly, as in the case of some affordable earbuds on the market and even makes them easy to handle and adjust.

The earbuds weigh just 4.4 grams each and include an Optical Sensor for Wear Detection, which automatically pauses the audio when the earbuds are removed and resumes when they're put back in.

Overall, the design of the new Nord Buds 3 Pro will make you want to grab these, simply for the way they look and feel. The light form factor makes it comfortable to wear for long hours or marathon training. The earbuds fit snugly in the ears, making them suitable for activities like running or cycling. With an IP55 rating, they are resistant to dust and water, but the charging case doesn't have an IP rating.

Connectivity, pairing, and controls

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro supports Bluetooth 5.4 with the AAC codec for a stable connection and decent sound quality. Pairing with OnePlus devices is effortless—just open the case near your phone and follow the prompts. For non-OnePlus devices, it is not a herculean task. Simply hold the setup button in the case for 2 seconds to enter pairing mode. The earbuds also support dual connection so you can connect to two devices simultaneously and switch between them seamlessly. And it works as advertised.

The earbuds have touch controls that can be customized from the HeyMelody app, but single-press functions like play/pause can't be edited. Double-press, triple-tap, and long-touch functions can be set to volume control or toggling between noise cancellation modes. The earbuds also include a fit test feature to ensure a proper seal for optimal noise cancellation, which is recommended while you're setting up the earbuds for the first time.

Audio Quality

Nord Buds 3 Pro are powered by 12.4mm titanized dynamic drivers, delivering loud audio with a bass-heavy sound signature. The earbuds have BassWave Enhancement 2.0 algorithm, which allows users to boost the bass further. There are four equalizer presets—Balanced (default), Serenade, and Bass—along with a custom EQ option to suit your listening taste. In the default setting, the earbuds sound good, with a punchy bass and sharp vocals. You can make adjustments in the equaliser to best match the genre you listen to.

At this price range, the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is a highlight, which manages to effectively block ambient noise up to 49dB. The personalized ANC feature tailors the noise cancellation to your ear canal and offers different modes like Smart, Max, Moderate, and Mild. Transparency mode is also available, allowing you to stay aware of your surroundings while listening to audio, but it doesn't sound as natural. The earbuds perform well enough for casual gaming, but there's no low-latency gaming mode.

Interestingly, the call noise cancellation is powered by an AI algorithm and three ENC microphones per earbud, which work together to reduce external noise during calls. The earbuds did a good job of cutting down wind and traffic noise.

Battery life

Each earbud is powered by a 58mAh battery, while the charging case houses a 440mAh battery. This means the case stores up to five charge cycles. Once taken out of the case, the earbuds can run for around 7 hours of playback on medium to high volume with ANC enabled.

Recharging the case when the power is out takes time. For a full charge, it takes about 80 minutes, but there's a nifty quick 10-minute charge feature that gives up to 4 hours of playback. The case charges via USB Type-C, and a cable is included in the box.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro packs sufficient power to last a week, depending on your usage. If you're binge-watching, then you may need to recharge the case sooner. However, casual users can make it through the week for calls and casual streaming.

Verdict

At ₹3,299, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro offer some strong USPs, including comfort, strong ANC, and impressive battery life. Audiophiles who prioritize vocal clarity may not find the earbuds to fit their taste, but the Nord Buds 3 Pro surely excel in delivering bass-heavy audio and effective noise cancellation. The lack of LDAC codec support is not uncommon in this price range, so no points shall be deducted for that. Overall, the Nord Buds 3 Pro provide good value for anyone seeking reliable, budget-friendly true wireless earbuds.