OnePlus launches National Gaming Tournament for students; Rs 6 lakh prize pool

Building up to the launch of Nord 5 series in India, OnePlus has unveiled the OnePlus Campus Dominate – Road to BGMS, a national gaming tournament designed for college students across India. This initiative provides a platform for young gamers to compete for a prize pool of Rs 6 lakhs.

The tournament is open for registration from June 26 to July 12, 2025, and invites participation from colleges nationwide. The top two teams will earn the opportunity to compete in BGMS 2025, India's premier BGMI esports league.

Marcel Campos, Director of Product Strategy at OnePlus India, highlighted the brand's dedication to the gaming community, stating, "Gaming is at the heart of OnePlus' community spirit. With Campus Dominate, we're empowering student gamers with a real chance to go pro. The tournament reflects our commitment to high-performance devices like the Nord 5 and CE5, which bring top-tier gaming features to more users than ever before. This is where the Never Settle spirit aligns with opportunity—reflecting OnePlus's continued commitment to empowering the next generation."

The announcement of the tournament aligns with the upcoming launch of the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE5, scheduled for July 8, 2025. The OnePlus Nord 5 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, featuring the flagship Kryo CPU and paired with LPDDR5X RAM, promising unparalleled performance in its class. The device is designed to run BGMI at 90fps, with frame interpolation potentially boosting it to 144fps for ultra-smooth visuals. Call of Duty Mobile is also noted to run natively at 144fps on the device, ensuring a fast, fluid, and competitive gaming experience.

The tournament's structure includes online qualifiers, allowing teams to compete virtually from any location. The top 16 teams will advance to a live, on-stage battle for the title in the LAN Grand Finals. However, there is a strict registration cap of 1,280 teams. If more than this number of eligible registrations are received, a random draw will be conducted to select the final participating teams. Selected teams will be contacted by the tournament organizer with further details.

In addition to the gaming tournament, OnePlus is making waves in the tech industry with the launch of several new products. The OnePlus Nord 5, set to launch on July 8, 2025, is expected to feature a large battery, rumored to be between 6,650 and 7,000 mAh, with ultra-fast charging support of 80 W and possibly even 100 W. This ensures minimal charging downtime, making it an ideal choice for gamers and tech enthusiasts alike.

In addition to the Nord 5, OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus Buds 4 TWS earphones, which will support up to 55dB adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC). These earphones are claimed to offer a 3D Audio experience and LHDC 5.0 audio codec support. They will come with dual DAC driver units and support a Gaming Mode that is claimed to provide up to 47ms ultra-low latency. The earphones will be offered in Storm Grey and Zen Green colorways.

The OnePlus Nord 5 is also expected to feature a series-first Plus Key, replacing the brand's classic Alert Slider. This button can open shortcuts to functions like the flashlight, rear cameras, or a sound profile switcher, in a manner reminiscent of Apple's Action Button. Alternatively, it could also activate OnePlus AI features such as real-time translation, similar to the higher-end 13s.

