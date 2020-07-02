OnePlus has launched three new smart TVs in India, strongly positioning them in the affordable and mid-range category to appeal to the masses. Over the years, OnePlus has grown into a premium brand name in the smartphone industry and its debut in the television market with the Q1 series continued that trend. But it looks like a change in strategy could go a long way for OnePlus in India as it is now targeting the masses with its products.

After much-anticipation, OnePlus finally launched two new smart TV series in India, namely "U series" and "Y series." The OnePlus TV U series is a mid-range offering with just one model in the portfolio for now and the OnePlus TV Y series is positioned strongly in the budget segment with two new models.

"With the launch of the two new smart TV series, we aim to better bring premium technology to more homes in India by making high-quality products more accessible across new price segments. The OnePlus TV U Series and OnePlus TV Y Series are important leaps in sharing our vision of intelligent connectivity with more users," Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, said in a statement.

OnePlus TV 2020 models: Pricing and availability

OnePlus TV U Series 55 inch: Rs 49,999 OnePlus TV Y Series 43 inch: Rs 22,999 OnePlus TV Y Series 32 inch: Rs 12,999

OnePlus TV Y series 32-inch will go on sale in India starting July 5 on Amazon India. The availability details of OnePlus TV U series 55 and OnePlus TV Y series 43 is yet to be revealed. Customers can avail up to 12 months no-cost EMI. Those who buy the 55-inch and 43-inch TVs can an Amazon Echo Dot for free and the smart speaker will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1,999 for those who order the 32-inch variant.

OnePlus TV U series

OnePlus TV U series 55-inch comes with 4K UHD panel, 93% DCI-P3 color gamut, integrated Gamma Engine, MEMC algorithms, AI picture quality, Dolby Vision, four-unit, 30W speaker with Dolby Atmos.

The panel is sleek at just 6.9mm and the bezel-less design helps achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 95 percent. There's a carbon fiber texture on the back, similar to that of the premium Q1 series.

What matters most is the UI, and the OnePlus TV is based on Android TV 9.0 platform, which is quite familiar and well-liked by many.

There are some unique features such as Data Saver Plus, Kids Mode, TypeSync and other smart features that we admired in the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro.

OnePlus TV Y series

OnePlus TV Y series comes in two screen sizes, 43 and 32 inches. Both models share the same specs, such as 93 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, integrated Gamma Engine and other smart picture correction and quality enhancement features as seen in the OnePlus Y series 55.

As for resolution, the 43-inch and 32-inch models have Full HD and HD viewing, respectively. The smart TVs have Dolby Audio, bezel-less design, smart features together with Android TV 9 and more.