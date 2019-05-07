Qualcomm was trending on Twitter after a OnePlus 7 Pro advertisement was printed in major newspapers. OnePlus 7 has been making rounds of the internet for quite some time. With the launch event just a week away, OnePlus has raised the hype even more by releasing a unique contest.

The full-page advertisement asks readers to "Guess the Specs" and "Tweet to @oneplus_in in order to win exciting prizes, including a OnePlus 7 Pro!" The contest commenced today at 00:01 AM and will end at 11:59 AM on the 8th of May (tomorrow). Twitter has reported an approximate 100 tweets an hour with the relevant hashtags as users took to social media to participate in the contest.

To be eligible, participants need to be legal residents of India and have a billing address within Indian territory. Moreover, OnePlus employees, or immediate family members of the company's employees, are not allowed to participate. People are required to guess the four specifications mentioned in the ad – the camera specs, the processor model, the capacity of the battery and the maximum RAM which will be available. It is required to post these "guesses" on social media platforms and tag OnePlus wherever possible. OnePlus will only consider accurate guesses, so make sure you do your research.

For those wishing to know about the fine print, the terms and conditions of the contest are available here.

The specifications of the upcoming flagship phone have already been leaked. OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to have three variants starting at Rs. 49,999 for the lowest-tier model with 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage. The mid-tier model will house 8GB RAM and pack 256GB storage capacity with a price tag of Rs. 52,999. The top-end model will expectedly cost Rs. 57,999 for 12GB memory and 256GB of storage capacity.

The phone will feature the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with a 4,000 mAh battery to power it. Triple camera setup is expected at the rear, containing a 48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.6 aperture and OIS, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens with PDAF. It will also have a 16-megapixel front-facing pop-up camera. It will be the first phone with UFS 3.0, which allows for up to twice the speed of storage as its predecessors while using less power.

OnePlus 7 Pro is available for pre-booking till midnight today on Amazon using Rs. 1,000 email gift cards.