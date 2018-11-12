All the teasers and rumours about OnePlus 6T's new colour variant comes to an end with OnePlus officially launching its first-ever gradient-finish smartphone in India. Announcing OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple edition in India, the Chinese smartphone maker revealed the phone's price and sale details.

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple edition looks stunning in the gradient finish, first for the company. Describing the refreshing new colour variant, OnePlus said it is inspired from "lightning strikes at dusk," which is something worth sharing a thought over.

Words don't do justice to what the Thunder Purpled OnePlus 6T looks like, even if it means in photos, and we are yet to get our hands on the device soon enough. The specifications of the OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple are same as the regular version, complete with a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display in-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845 chipset and more. It's worth noting that the special variant comes only in 8GB+128GB configuration.

"The OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple is a stunning combination of power and beauty – the black-to-purple fade is like a thunderstorm on a summer night," Pete Lau, founder and CEO of OnePlus, said in a statement. "We experimented extensively to test how light interacts with the colours in order to give people what might just be our most beautiful design yet."

Take a look at the photos of OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple in the slideshow below:

1 / 5









If you're eager to get your hands on OnePlus' "most beautiful design yet," here's everything you need to know.

OnePlus announced that the 6T Thunder Purple will go on sale in India from November 16 on amazon.in and OnePlus online store. The online sale commences at 2 p.m. this week. If you cannot wait for the online sale to commence, buyers can head over to nearest Crome, Reliance Digital or OnePlus exclusive stores 11 a.m. onwards on Friday.

As for the price, OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple retails at the same price as the Midnight Black and Mirror Black at Rs 41,999. If the attractive colour scheme isn't reason enough to buy the 6T, here are a few more reasons.