OnePlus is only days away from launching the lasting flagship, OnePlus 6T, and the company's CEO Pete Lau cannot contain the excitement of the new phone's features. In the latest teaser shared by Lau, OnePlus 6T's night mode has been previewed and shows some great potential.

OnePlus has managed to get praiseworthy reviews for its phones' performance and design, but the camera aspect has been criticised compared to its rivals. But the Chinese smartphone maker wants to up the game in this front by making improvements to the OnePlus 6T's camera even after being lauded for OnePlus 6's camera performance.

There have been reports that OnePlus is expected to offer a special mode for low-light photography - an area the company has lacked in gaining proficiency - in the 6T. But the camera sample shared by Lau proves the upcoming smartphone is going to up the ante on the low-light camera front by using some algorithm tweaks.

As shown above (via MySmartPrice), the shot taken using OnePlus 6T's dual rear camera shows the skyscrapers of a city at night, which appears quite bright and detailed. For a shot taken in such low lighting, OnePlus 6T seems to have managed really well on the dynamic range and reduced noise drastically. The difference can be seen even when compared to the current-gen OnePlus 6.

We will be testing the OnePlus 6T's special night mode once we get our hands on the phone and share the results post-launch. Besides the camera, OnePlus 6T is expected to bag several upgrades, such as in-display fingerprint scanner, which has practically been confirmed by the company through series of teasers.

OnePlus 6T is also expected to have new gestures, a bigger battery, a smaller notch and lose the 3.5mm headphone jack. The official unveiling of the phone is now moved to October 29 in New York due to date collision with Apple's event on October 30. In India, the company will host the event as scheduled on October 30, where it will reveal the pricing and availability of the phone in the country.

As per leaked reports, the phone's price is expected to start at Rs 37,999. The company has also ditched the 64GB storage variant in favour of 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model this time around. The price hike could well be justified by the upgrades OnePlus 6T has to offer. Stay tuned for updates.