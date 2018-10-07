OnePlus 6T is all set to hit the market. It is said that the new flagship will accompany an in-display fingerprint sensor and the beloved 3.5mm headphone jack will be gotten rid of. The newly leaked cases of the OnePlus 6T manufactured by case maker Olixar re-affirm the news.

The cases of the OnePlus 6T are as of now up for pre-orders on UK-based retailer MobileFun's website. The retail site is offering three kinds of cases. One, simple gel cases. These gel cases are up in two shades - green and black.

Then there's a carbon fibre and brushed metal outlined case which comes packaged with a glass screen protector. The brushed metal composed case is up for sale at the cost of $25.92 which when comes to around Rs 1900, barring the shipping charges.

The cases show the phone with waterdrop style on the display which installs the selfie camera on it. The earpiece and the sensors are not noticeable. Odds are they could be covered up inside or on the sides of the display like on a portion of the new Oppo and Vivo phones.

The cases additionally demonstrate the OnePlus 6T with dual cameras on the backboard and not three as supposed beforehand. Rumour has it that the new OnePlus 6T will accompany the same front and back camera setup as the OnePlus 6.

When contrasted with the OnePlus 6, the OnePlus 6T will accompany a marginally changed design. It might appear to be like the Oppo R7 Pro and the V11 Pro because like these two phones, the OnePlus 6T will accompany a waterdrop design. The screen will be 6.4 inches corner to corner, will use AMOLED board and will have an aspect ratio of 19:9.

The OnePlus 6T will be fueled by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 matched with up to 10GB RAM and up to 256GB inside storage. We anticipate that the OnePlus 6T will ship with Android 9 Pie with the most recent variant of Oxygen OS. The phone is said to be controlled by a 3700 mAh battery.

OnePlus is yet to uncover the launch date of the OnePlus 6T, but signs are that this date is October 17. In India, OnePlus 6T will be accessible solely on Amazon.in with a beginning cost of around Rs 35,000.