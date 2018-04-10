After months of speculations, OnePlus 6 is expected to finally break covers in early next month, says the new report from the company's home region China.

OnePlus 6 press invite has surfaced online revealing that the flagship will make its debut on May 5 at 2:00 pm local time (11:30 am IST). This information is leaked from JingDong Mall (JD.com), one of the e-commerce partners of OnePlus in China, reported Android Headline.

As of now, OnePlus has not officially commented on the leaked press invitation, but this time frame is in line with the recent announcement by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, who confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will be released in the second quarter of 2018 (April-June).

OnePlus 6: All you need to know about upcoming Android flagship

The company has confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will have Apple iPhone X (review)-like notch on top of the display, which will be home to the front camera and sensors with face unlock capability. But, it is expected to come with much bigger 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen.

Thankfully, the company has assured fans that the OxygenOS will offer an option to hide the notch on the top while viewing videos on the phone.

On the back, it is said to come with the premium shell with a blend of metal and glass. The device will also feature dual-camera setup with fingerprint sensor below it.

Rumor has it that the OnePlus 5T successor will come with a 16MP+20MP dual camera setup on the back with F1.7 aperture and a 20MP snapper on the front.

OnePlus 6 will come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core backed by 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5, 3,450mAh battery with Dash charge (with up to 50 percent charging in 30 minutes) capability and support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

According to a recently leaked document, OnePlus 6 is expected to be made available in three storages — 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB — with prices ranging between Rs 33,999 and Rs 48,999 in India.

Models Storage Price range OnePlus 6 64GB Rs 33,999-36,999 OnePlus 6 128GB Rs 38,999-42,999 OnePlus 6 Premium 256GB Rs 44,999-Rs 48,999

