The only complaint OnePlus users and tech critics seem to have had for the Chinese smartphone manufacturer was their lack of a proper mechanism or discipline that offers regular updates to its flagship devices. Now, for the first time ever, OnePlus has officially released the software support schedule for its device.

Like other Android phone company, OnePlus too are supposed to offer a minimum of 18 months of firmware support. But, it never obliged. Case in point is the OnePlus 2T, which debuted in November 2016, and was denied the Android Oreo update.

Same was noticed with OnePlus 3T. The company had confirmed that Oreo is the last major software and going forward, it will only get incremental update and security patch until next few months and that would be the end of it.

This apparently led many to believe that OnePlus 5 (& 5T) series would meet the same fate and may not get Android Q update in 2019. Now, having considered the feedback from users OnePlus seems to have had a change of heart.

The Chinese smartphone maker is now considering extending the Android support service starting with OnePlus 5 series by offering additional six months than traditional 18 months.

In its revised OnePlus Software Maintenance Schedule, the company has assured fans a 24 months software update and an extra year of security patches for the devices.

As per the maintenance schedule, there will be 2 years of regular software updates from the release date of the phone (release dates of T variants would be considered), including new features, Android versions, Android security patches and bug fixes and an additional year of Android security patch updates every 2 months," the company said in statement.

It can be noted that OnePlus is considering T models, which come out late in the year, as the starting point for 2+1 software upgrade cycle. For instance, OnePlus 5, which made its debut in June 2017 five months before the OnePlus 5T, will be part of the same software upgrade cycle as the latter.

This means OnePlus 5 owners will get an additional four months when compared to the T series.

This is a really great move by the company as the users will not feel left out since their generic models get outdated within four or five months after the T series make their way to the market.

The newly revised software maintenance schedule applies to all OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, and OnePlus 6 users, effective immediately.

We expect other Android phone-makers to come out with a similar official circular on software upgrade cycle for its devices.

