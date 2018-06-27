After unveiling the limited edition Silk White, OnePlus is gearing up to releasing another variant, Midnight Black, in India next month.
The company announced to launch OnePlus 6 256GB model with 8GB RAM in the country on July 10. It will be initially available exclusively on Amazon on July 14 for Rs 43,999. It can also be purchased off-the-shelf at OnePlus authorised brick-and-mortar stores and also on OnePlus.in e-store from June 17 onward.
Prospective consumers can apply for 'Notify Me' registration for the OnePlus 6 Midnight Black (8GB + 256GB) on Amazon June 27 onward.
Is it worth investing on OnePlus 6 Midnight Black 256GB?
Absolutely yes! The new OnePlus 6 variant looks gorgeous in raven-shade and despite the glass cover, it comes with a matte finish offering a premium feel and really good grip for the hand to hold the device.
The most important aspect is its price. No tier-1 brands offer such high configuration (8GB RAM + 256GB storage + Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core) for under Rs 55,000 in the market right now. You can get the aforementioned specs and really long lasting battery and camera in the OnePlus 6 for less than Rs 44,000.
OnePlus 6 sports a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio. It comes with an Apple iPhone X-like notch on top of the display, which houses a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.
It boasts rear dual-camera 16MP+20MP with F1.7 aperture in the centre and a fingerprint sensor below it for easy access to the finger to unlock screen and also act as a shutter button to take a selfie.
Other stipulated specifications include Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1, a 3,300mAh battery with new Dash Charge technology and support Bluetooth v5.0, NFC (Near Field Communication) and other standard connectivity features.
Key specifications of OnePlus 6:
|Model
|OnePlus 6
|Display
|6.28-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|OS
|Android Oreo-based OxygenOS
|Processor
|10nm class 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU
|GPU
|Adreno 630
|RAM
|6GB/8GB
|Storage
|64GB/128GB/256GB
|Camera
|
|Video
|Video:
|Battery
|3,300mAh (non-removable) with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
|Network
|4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)
|Add-ons
|Dual-SIM slots (Type: Nano + Nano), Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac: dual-band: 2/4G/5GHz; 2x2 MIMO), Type C USB v2.0, NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/GLONASS, Haptic vibration motor, RGB LED notification light, Alert slider, bottom-facing speaker, 2-microphone with noise cancellation, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, 3.5mm audio jack, nano coating for protection against water splashes
|Dimensions
|155.7x75.4x7.75 mm
|Weight
|177g
|Colours
|Mirror Black/ Midnight Black/ Silk White/ Marvel Avengers
|Price
|