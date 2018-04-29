OnePlus has released new open beta updates for OnePlus 5 and the 5T model. It is available in beta versions — v7 and v9, respectively.

Both the updates are heavy and weigh more than 1.6GB. So, users are advised to make space for the smooth installation of software weighs around.

As per the change-log, the new firmware is an incremental Android Oreo update and brings security patch, value-added features such as double-tap to lock the screen, improved search history for app drawer and optimize file manager.

Here's how to download and install Android Oreo Open Beta to OnePlus 5 and 5T series:

If you are already a beta tester, the update will directly come to your device via OTA (Over-The-Air). A notification indicating a software update is available will pop on eligible device. You just have to download and follow the instructions as shown on the phone screen and installation process will be completed automatically within a few minutes.

If you are not a beta tester, then you have to download the ROM directly from the company's website and follow the terms below.

Prerequisite:

Testers should have installed the required ADB (Android Debug Bridge) fastboot file in the system for flashing the firmware to the OnePlus 5 series.

Before you proceed to download and install Open Beta file to the OnePlus device, make sure to backup the files (photos/videos/other files) to be on safer side.

Having said that, readers are advised that this OnePlus 5 Android Oreo beta build is not stable and may affect the normal functioning of the device. This may become problematic for those who use OnePlus 5 as their daily driver. Also, go through the whole tutorial to weigh out all the pros and cons, and then go ahead with the installation. If you have no technical knowledge of manual software installation, you are better off waiting for the OTA (Over The Air) update, which is far easier to install and is expected a start in late January 2018 or in the following month.

Disclaimer: If the step-by-step installation process is not followed properly, there are chances of the smartphone getting bricked or being permanently irreparable. IBTimes India cannot be held responsible for any damage or claims from readers if the procedure does not yield the required results or if the smartphone is bricked. Hence, users are advised to proceed with caution.]

Step 1: Download the software build for your device [HERE].

Step 2: Plug your OnePlus 5 into your computer and copy the downloaded .zip to your phone's storage. If you're using a Mac, you can install Android File Transfer for this operation.

Step 3: After the .zip file is copied to your OnePlus 5, reboot the phone into recovery mode. To do this, shut down your device and turn it back on while holding the power and volume down buttons simultaneously.

Step 4: Choose "Install from internal storage/Install from local", find your .zip file and click on "Install" to confirm.

[Note: Wait a while, your OnePlus 5 should now update to the selected build and reboot automatically to take you into OxygenOS.]

OnePlus 5 public testers are requested to share their feedback or report bugs in the Android Oreo Open Public Beta OS, HERE.

