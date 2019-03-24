The long wait for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T owners to taste the Android Pie will be over as the company has commenced finally commenced the closed beta testing.

OnePlus is reportedly testing both the China region-specific Hydrogen and also global version OxygenOS. The company closed the application for programmers on March 23, afternoon and already finalised registered developers for the internal testing.

When will final Android Pie public version come to OnePlus 3 and 3T series?

It's a matter of time before OnePlus kicks of the open beta testing for public and if previous release pattern is to be believed, the company likely to start in April and after fully examining the Android Pie OS so that all bugs and glitches are weeded, will release the final version of the Google's sweet baked-dish flavoured mobile OS to the public in April-end or in May 2019.

Android Pie: All you need to know

In addition to Google's security patch, Android 9 Pie brings numerous new safety features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.

The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).

One of the major aspects of Android Pie is digital wellbeing. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage

Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.

Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them

Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on OnePlus and Google Android Pie release schedules.