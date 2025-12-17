OnePlus has spent over a decade carving out a reputation for performance-first smartphones, and the R-series has always played a specific role in that journey. It is the line that borrows the soul of the flagship, trims a few luxuries, and doubles down on raw power and endurance. With the OnePlus 15R, that philosophy feels sharper than ever. This is not a phone trying to surprise you with gimmicks or headline-grabbing features. Instead, it focuses on refining what already works—speed, stability, battery life, and a display that feels built for gamers and power users.

Over a week of daily use, gaming sessions, camera testing, and routine multitasking, the OnePlus 15R revealed itself as a familiar yet confident evolution. It feels predictable in the best possible way, sticking closely to OnePlus' core strengths while making just enough improvements to remain relevant in an increasingly crowded upper-midrange segment.

OnePlus 15R starts at Rs 47,999 for base model and Rs 52,999 for 12GB+512GB. There is a special discount of Rs 3,000 with select banks. Pre-orders are live and open sale begins December 22.

Design: Flagship looks, R-series identity

OnePlus 15R looks every bit like a premium smartphone. In fact, at first glance, it is nearly indistinguishable from the flagship OnePlus 15. The design language is identical, barring the absence of a third rear camera lens. We received the Mint Breeze colour variant, a pastel green shade that feels tasteful rather than flashy. It is subtle, clean, and very OnePlus.

The matte-frosted finish on the back does an excellent job of resisting fingerprints and smudges, making the phone look fresh even after hours of use. The colour-matched frame and camera module give the device a uniform appearance. The dual cameras sit on a slightly elevated module that blends well into the back panel without looking bulky or awkward.

At 219 grams, the OnePlus 15R is not a light phone. But the weight makes sense once you factor in the massive battery inside. More importantly, the weight distribution is well-balanced, so the phone never feels top-heavy or uncomfortable during prolonged use. It is not slim, not chunky either—just a solid block.

All physical elements are exactly where you expect them to be. The Plus key, power button, volume rockers, USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and SIM tray follow OnePlus' familiar layout, which means zero learning curve if you are upgrading from an older OnePlus device.

Display: Built for smoothness

The OnePlus 15R features a 6.83-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display, and it is easily one of the highlights of the phone. The panel supports a peak refresh rate of 165Hz, although in everyday use it operates at 120Hz and goes as low as 60Hz and not 1Hz. But OnePlus isn't after saving battery here; you'll know why later. The higher refresh rate kicks in during supported games, and when it does, the difference is somewhat noticeable for eagle-eyed users. For the masses, the difference is not revolutionary.

Scrolling, animations, and transitions feel incredibly fluid. Gaming, in particular, benefits from this setup, with motion appearing smoother and more responsive.

Brightness is another strong point. The display remains perfectly usable outdoors, even on bright sunny mornings. Colours are vibrant without being oversaturated, and contrast levels are excellent, making content consumption a pleasure.

Protection comes courtesy of Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, which offers decent resistance against minor scratches and everyday wear. Over the testing period, the display held up well without attracting noticeable marks.

The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display deserves special mention. It is easily one of the best implementations available today—fast, accurate, and consistently reliable. No false recognitions, no missed reads, and its placement is spot-on, making one-handed unlocking effortless.

Peak OnePlus DNA

Powering the OnePlus 15R is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. On paper, it is a beast—and in real-world use, it fully lives up to expectations.

Everything from app launches to file transfers feels instant. Multitasking is seamless, and the phone never struggles, no matter how demanding the workload. Gaming performance is particularly impressive. Titles like BGMI, Call of Duty: Mobile run smoothly at high settings without frame drops.

OnePlus' 360-degree Cryogenic Velocity Cooling system plays a crucial role here. During extended gaming sessions, the phone does warm up slightly, primarily around the frame, but it never becomes uncomfortable. Heat dissipation is handled well, and performance remains stable even under sustained load.

Daily usage is equally smooth. Over more than a week of testing, there were no crashes, no random stutters, and no glitches. This is classic OnePlus performance—reliable, fast, and consistent. After 12 years, the company clearly knows how to get the fundamentals right.

OxygenOS at its finest

If the hardware delivers power, the software makes sure it feels refined. OxygenOS 15 is easily one of the best Android skins available today. Animations are fluid, app launches are quick, and the system intelligently handles accidental touches.

The integration of AI feels thoughtful rather than forced. Plus Mind, initially had me approach with some scepticism, has proven its usefulness. The playful ads styled by OnePlus in true direction of The Office grab attention, but it is the functionality that wins you over. With Gemini integration, seamless memory storage, and a dedicated space to manage it all, Plus Mind feels practical and well executed.

Beyond that, the usual AI tools—AI Writer, AI Recorder, and AI Scan—work exactly as intended. They are not flashy, but they are reliable, which matters more in daily use.

OnePlus is also committing to four years of major Android updates and six years of security patches. That is a solid promise and reinforces the 15R's value as a long-term device.

Camera: Not the headline act

OnePlus 15R's camera setup is competent, but it is not the phone's strongest suit. You get a 50MP main camera paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens. While it does not match the flagship OnePlus 15, it still delivers respectable results.

The camera offers focal lengths ranging from 16mm to 48mm, giving you flexibility when framing shots. Portraits from the main camera are particularly impressive, with good subject separation and pleasing background blur. The ultrawide captures decent detail, colours, and dynamic range, though it cannot quite match the main sensor's consistency.

Video recording is a pleasant surprise, with support for 4K at 120fps. It is more than capable for casual vlogging and social media content.

The 32MP front camera performs well in good lighting, producing sharp selfies with neutral colour tones. Portrait selfies look natural, with clean edge detection and soft bokeh.

Low-light performance, however, is where the camera system struggles. Selfies can appear artificial, and even slight hand movements can ruin shots in night mode. The rear camera fares better thanks to OnePlus' DetailMax Engine, delivering usable images in most scenarios, but it still falls short of flagship standards.

Camera samples below for your perusal:

Battery: The undisputed star

This is where the OnePlus 15R truly shines. The massive 7,400mAh battery is nothing short of impressive. On busy days involving travel, camera usage, GPS navigation, and heavy multitasking, the phone comfortably lasts an entire day with plenty of charge left.

With moderate usage, it can stretch into a second day, which is rare even among premium flagships. This endurance feels intentional, especially given the phone's appeal to gamers and power users.

Charging is handled by 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. A full charge takes just under an hour, while quick top-ups are incredibly effective. Even charging to 80% is often enough to last a full day. In comparison, OnePlus 15 also has a massive 7,300mAh battery, but gets treated with much faster 120W SUPERVOOC, fully charging the phone in under 40 minutes. But that's not a huge corner that has been cut here to offer the 15R at a discounted rate.

Verdict

OnePlus 15R stays true to what the R-series has always stood for. The design is excellent, the display is remarkable, the performance is top-tier, and the battery life is outstanding. OxygenOS continues to be one of the cleanest and most refined Android experiences available today.

The camera, while good, still feels like a work in progress, especially in low light. But when weighed against everything else this phone offers, that shortcoming feels manageable.

This is a classic OnePlus R-series device—few surprises, plenty of predictability, and a whole lot of confidence. The pros outweigh the cons, making the OnePlus 15R one of the most well-rounded power-focused smartphones in its segment.