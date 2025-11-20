OnePlus 15R launch expected in December; here's what to expect

The official launch of OnePlus 15 had an easter egg for its fans. While many might have missed it, towards the end of the livestream, OnePlus made an important announcement that cannot be ignored. OnePlus 15 will soon have a successor at a more affordable price point as the company has confirmed the launch of OnePlus 15R.

While the official launch hasn't been confirmed yet, OnePlus 15R is expected to arrive in December, sources familiar with the development have revealed. In fact, there's a "Notify Me" page for the OnePlus 15R, which offers a glimpse at the design of the phone but doesn't spill any beans on what to expect further. The tagline "Power on. Limits off" suggests it will be targeted at performance-driven users—same as OnePlus 15.

If the official website is anything to go by, OnePlus 15R will be offered in two shades, black and green. The render also shows a dual rear camera setup with a striking resemblance to the OnePlus 15. Despite the mystery, there's keen interest among fans about the new phone, with more than 11,000 people registered to be notified of any new updates in the days leading up to the launch.

What to expect from OnePlus 15R?

Going by the rumours, OnePlus 15R may feature a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset optimized for gaming while borrowing the IP ratings from OnePlus 15, including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K.

OnePlus 15R may get a different camera setup but a bigger battery than the OnePlus 15. Since search trends indicate "OnePlus 15R price in India" to be widely searched on Google, consumers may expect a competitive price point somewhere around Rs 50,000.