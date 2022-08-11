OnePlus has finally announced the sale date for its high-end 10T configuration, packing 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. The new model will be available in India alongside the other two configurations, which went on sale last week.

OnePlus has announced open sale for the 16GB variant of the 10T 5G starting August 16, 2022. The higher RAM variant will be available across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, , OnePlus Experience stores, and other offline partner stores.

While the 10T comes in Moonstone Black and Jade Green shades, the 16GB variant will be available in the darker shade only. The variant is priced at Rs 55,999, which is only Rs 1,000 higher than the 12GB RAM model - quite a bargain.

OnePlus says 16GB RAM in the 10T optimizes the memory to run over 35 applications at the same time while providing a quicker, smoother, and uninterrupted user experience. In our review, we found the 12GB RAM variant quite capable at such tasks. The 16GB variant ups the ante on multi-tasking performance.

OnePlus 10T: Key features

OnePlus 10T 16GB RAM variant's rest of the features are same as the other configurations. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 256GB storage, advanced cooling system, and 150W SuperVOOC fast charging, which powers up the phone from 0-100 percent in 20 minutes. Below are the key specs of the 10T: