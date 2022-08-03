OnePlus is back with another phone and this one's got everything you'll expect from the brand. OnePlus 10T 5G is the latest offering, which adorns the company's premium smartphone portfolio. There are some interesting features in the bi-annual upgrade, which has become a tradition for OnePlus, so much so that the 10T is not shadowed by the OnePlus 10 Pro.

"We're incredibly excited to have launched the OnePlus 10T 5G and OxygenOS 13 with our fans and partners in New York City. The OnePlus 10T 5G takes our signature fast and smooth performance to the next level at an extremely competitive price point and OxygenOS 13 advances our operating system with a burdenless design and expanded features requested by our users – like an improved selection of always-on displays," said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus.

OnePlus 10T brings super-fast charging, powerful and smooth performance with advanced cooling system and more. Before we get to that, let's take a look at the phone's pricing and availability.

OnePlus 10T 5G: Pricing and availability

OnePlus 10T 5G comes in two beautiful shades, Moon Black Stone and Jade Green. There are three configurations, 8GB+128GB, 12GB+256GB and 16GB+256GB, priced at Rs 49,999, Rs 54,999 and Rs 55,999, respectively. The availability of the 16GB RAM model will be announced at a later date, whereas the other two models will go on sale from Saturday, August 6.

OnePlus 10T 5G: What's new

OnePlus 10T is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and ample RAM to encourage extreme gaming and heavy tasks. To keep things cool, the 10T has the "most powerful cooling system" in a OnePlus phone. What makes the phone really stand out is the 150W SuperVOOC fast charging, which can go from 1-100 per cent in less than 20 minutes. There's a 4,800mAh battery safeguarded by Battery Health Engine, which extends the lifespan and preserves the battery. OnePlus 10T has a newly designed 360-degree antenna system with a total of 15 antennas to give users strong Wi-Fi and cellular signals.

OnePlus 10T is also light on the eyes. It's a testament to OnePlus' burdenless design, with a glass unibody. There's a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification and support for 10-bit colour.

On the camera front, there's a triple rear camera setup. The primary sensor is a 50MP Sony IMX766 with OIS and Nightscape 2.0. There's no Hasselblad refinement for the extra oomph. Accompanying the main sensor are 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there's a 16MP selfie camera.

Even though OnePlus unveiled OxygenOS 13 at the grand event, the 10T comes with Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box. The phone will get three major Android updates and four years of security updates.