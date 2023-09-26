Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan are the most talked about mother-daughter jodis of Bollywood. The duo often set fashion goals every time they attend any event together. At a recently held event too Aishwarya and Aaradhya wore similar outfits and won hearts. While there were many who questioned their similar hairstyle and outfit, there were many who praised Aaradhya's upbringing.

Social media comments

"One side is Nysa Devgan and other is Aaradhya Bachchan. wat an amazing upbringing," wrote one user. "Aishwarya is one of the most beautiful women in the world but her outfits and hairstyle never do any justice to her beauty," another user wrote. "Queen and her princess," a social media user commented. "Only aishwarya Aaradhya dressed apt for the occasion others have come for fashion show," another social media user commented.

"Dignified mother daughter duo," an Instagram user wrote. "@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb you always look beautiful and royal," another user commented. "soo cute and the outfits, just adorable" one more comment read. "Parampara Pratishta aur Anushasan ye Big B ke ghar ke teen stambh hai," one more of the comments read.

Jaya heaps praise on Aishwarya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been a hands-on mom. Jaya Bachchan too often heaps praise on her daughter-in-law over how the beauty queen has taken up the responsibility of acing motherhood. "She is lovely. I love her. I have always loved her. I have never ever seen her push herself whenever we are all together. I like that quality of hers to stand behind. She is quiet. She listens and she is taking it all in. And another beautiful thing is that she has fitted in so well in the family. She knows who are our good friends," Jaya had said on Koffee with Karan.